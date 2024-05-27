Islam Makhachev Shares Details About the New Golden Champion UFC Gloves: Find Out

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is all set to return to the UFC octagon this week for the first time since UFC 294. The number one ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter will lock horns with former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

UFC 302 will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier will be historic for multiple reasons. One such reason is the introduction of new UFC gloves. Makhachev recently gave an interview in which he discussed fighting in the new UFC gloves and being the first fighter to wear golden champion gloves.

Islam Makhachev said while talking to Sports24, "The new gloves are very stiff. They will cause more cuts, as the previous UFC gloves were softer. These are stiffer. They won't let you fully open your hand just to make sure the fingers don't extend straight forward. But overall, they are pretty much the same. I am going to frame them next to the belt, as the first golden gloves in the UFC."

Charles Oliveira Predicts Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently shared his prediction for the championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Charles Oliveira has faced both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier in the UFC octagon. At UFC 269, Do Bronx defended his championship against Dustin Poirier, successfully retaining his title by submitting Poirier in the third round of their fight.

Conversely, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev competed for the championship gold at UFC 280, where Makhachev submitted Oliveira to capture the title, maintaining his status as the undisputed lightweight champion.

In a conversation with MMAFighting, Charles discussed the upcoming fight between Makhachev and Poirier, stating, "Every striker that faces Islam experiences the same challenge; Islam Makhachev will take you down and has a greater chance of winning. However, we're talking about MMA, where a single well-placed strike can secure a victory. Poirier has heavy hands and hits hard, so he definitely can knock him out, but I think Islam will remain the champion."

