Islam Makhachev Takes Aim at Arman Tsarukyan Ahead of UFC 302 Clash with Dustin Poirier: Details Inside

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view. The event is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Makhachev will defend his title for the third time; his last two defenses were against former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Initially, Islam Makhachev planned to defend his championship against the winner of the match between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Tsarukyan managed to win against former champion Charles Oliveira.

Arman Tsarukyan revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that the UFC offered him a match against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, but Arman declined the offer. He claimed that he would not accept a short-notice match against a champion even after he earned the spot of number one contender for the championship.

Islam Makhachev has slammed Arman Tsarukyan in previous interviews for ducking him multiple times; Makhachev has once again fired shots at Tsarukyan and expressed that if he were in Arman's place, he would have accepted the championship shot.

Makhachev further trolled Arman for not keeping his word to finish Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, saying, "Arman also said that he would finish Charles Oliveira in the first round and won by split decision."

Islam Makhachev Shares Details About His Traning Camp for UFC 302

Fight fans are now just days away from witnessing the return of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev inside the UFC octagon, where he will defend his lightweight crown against Dustin Poirier, who shocked the world in his last fight at UFC 298 after he stopped upcoming lightweight prospect Benoit Saint-Denis via knockout.

Dustin Poirier is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the UFC. Islam Makhachev recently gave an interview in which he discussed his training camp for UFC 302. The Dagestani Bull claimed he is sparring with Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman, who he believes is a better striker than Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev said, "Usman honestly always gives me better rounds. He was sick recently but came to support me just two days after recovering. We've been here a week, and as soon as he felt better, he joined me. Today, he gave me two good rounds. I think his striking is better than Dustin Poirier's. Training with someone of his caliber, who can strike with such precision, really exemplifies the saying 'iron sharpens iron.'"

