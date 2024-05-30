Islam Makhachev’s Manager Fires Shots at Conor McGregor After Notorious Compares Belal Muhammad to Ella Brooke

The feud between Conor McGregor and team Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best in the history of the sport. McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov clashed in the octagon in 2018 at UFC 229, where Khabib choked out McGregor to secure the win.

Neither side has ever backed down from trading shots with each other to date, especially Conor McGregor, who never misses a chance to fire back at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, which includes Islam Makhachev, Belal Muhammad, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more.

Recently, Conor McGregor took shots at UFC welterweight championship contender Belal Muhammad. The former UFC two-division champion quoted a fan tweet that compared the stats of OnlyFans model turned influencer boxer, Elle Brooke, and Belal Muhammad.

The meme posted stated, "Insane fact: OnlyFans girl Elle Brooke has knocked down more UFC fighters than Belal Muhammad."

McGregor quoted the comment and expressed, "Wow zero knockdowns whatsoever."

It seems that Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Belal Muhammad, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev, is not happy with Conor McGregor trash-talking about his team.

Ali Abdelaziz quoted Conor McGregor's troll tweet about Belal Muhammad and mocked McGregor with his own fact check about the Notorious: "Hey b*tch, you haven't won a fight since Obama was President. Sit down and watch greatness."

Conor McGregor Trolls Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 302

Islam Makhachev is gearing up to defend his championship for the third time at UFC 302 pay-per-view against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier both landed in the arena and are now doing media work. A couple of hours ago, their first look in their fighting attire was released, and fans noticed a problem with Islam Makhachev's leg, which looked a bit bruised. Some fans speculated it was possibly a staph infection.

After the fans' tweet about Makhachev's potential staph infection went viral on Twitter X, Conor McGregor, the notorious UFC champion, took shots at Islam Makhachev ahead of his championship defense at UFC 302.

Conor McGregor said, "Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya's are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st."

