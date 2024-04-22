Jayson Tatum Carries Celtics Through Round 1 With Career’s First Playoff Triple-Double

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Jayson Tatum ignited the TD Garden with his first career playoff triple-double. The Boston Celtics small forward propelled the team to a resounding victory over the Miami Heat in the opening of their first-round playoff series.

Tatum's performance was nothing short of extraordinary as he notched 23 points, secured 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists, showcasing his versatility and impact on the game.

The electric atmosphere in the TD Garden mirrored Tatum's fiery performance, with the Celtics knocking down an impressive 22 3-pointers and outscoring the Heat 31-14 in the pivotal third quarter.

Leading his team with precision and flair, Tatum showcased his versatility and leadership on the court, setting the tone for a memorable win at the arena. Despite the absence of key players like Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier on the Heat's side, Tatum kept on delivering his part of the performance to constitute the winning rally.

Also Read: When Fearless Kyrie Irving Challenged Kobe Bryant on Call During 2012 Team USA Camp

Stephen A. Smith Was all Praise for Jayson Tatum

Stephen A. Smith has fervently praised Jayson Tatum for his performance. While making his pick for the 2024 NBA Finals winner, Smith rooted for the Celtics while appearing on Bloomberg Originals with Aaron Rodriguez.

During his appearance, Smith said, “I'm still going to say the Boston Celtics. I have no reason to feel this way, but it's Jayson Tatum's time. I think it's going to be Boston-Denver. I think Boston is going to win the championship."

Smith's confident words came in a time when the Celtics are backed by their consistent performance, all thanks to the NBA analyst's favorite Tatum.

