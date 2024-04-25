Jimmy Butler Ruthlessly Trolls Jaylen Brown With His Own Quote After Heat Win Game 2 Against Celtics

Jimmy Butler is the face of the Miami Heat and even though he hasn’t played in the series against Boston Celtics because of the injury, his unwavering support for the team is there for every game. As the Miami Heat won game 2 against the Boston Celtics, Butler took to Instagram to troll the Celtics and Jaylen Brown in particular. The Heat star trolled Jaylen Brown and the Celtics with a post on Instagram:

What was the quote about?

"Don't let us get one. Don't let us win tonight." Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown said this ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023. The Celtics players came up with the quote that was used in the picture posted by Jimmy Butler. They came up with the quote after losing their opening three games in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

"Don't let us get one. Don't let us win tonight." Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown said this ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023. The Celtics players came up with the quote that was used in the picture posted by Jimmy Butler. They came up with the quote after losing their opening three games in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

They warned Miami that it would take just one win to get the tie in their favor in the series. Those remarks were all but prophetic following Boston's run of three consecutive wins before running out of gas in the seventh game. Even though Miami didn't have an equally difficult road ahead of them going into Wednesday night, many people were already writing the Heat off. They were without their best player and lost the first game by twenty points.

Has the Heat turned a corner in the series after winning game 2?

They might have turned the matchup on its head by winning Game 2, as the outcome demolished the preexisting narratives. When the chips are down, Miami is a team that never backs down and always performs at its highest level. On the other hand, Boston has shown that they can crumble under pressure even with superstars in their team.

Winning game 2 won’t make Miami Heat favorites for the rest of the series but it will give them confidence to compete harder even though they won’t have Jimmy Butler.

