Joe Biden Helps Travis Kelce Tick Another Item Off His Bucket List at White House; Details Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs were invited to the White House on Friday. Professional and collegiate champion teams are traditionally invited to the President’s residence. The Chiefs had defeated the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the Super Bowl LVIII.

It was the Chiefs' second consecutive meetup with the US President Joe Biden. They had made a trip to the White House last year too and Chiefs Travis Kelce tried to pull off a hilarious stunt last time. However, he was pulled away by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But this time President Biden allowed him to live his dream.

Travis Kelce’s message to Joe Biden

On the Chiefs' visit to the White House last year, Kelce tried to address the nation. After presenting a custom Chiefs jersey to Biden, he moved to the presidential podium. “So I’ve been waiting for this. . . .” before Kelce could finish the statement, Mahomes pulled him away.

This time, Joe Biden congratulated the Chiefs for defending the title and acknowledged their struggles on their journey to the Super Bowl. After praising Patrick Mahomes, Biden invited Travis Kelce to the podium.

“I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'll say”, the President said. Kelce might have been waiting for this moment for long. His teammates cheered for him as he approached the stage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Travis Kelce addressed the people of America from the podium. He was happy to be at the White House again. Kelce shared what he was told about standing at the podium. “They told me if I came up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot.”, Kelce told Biden. The incident left everybody chuckling.

Advertisement

Kelce and Mahomes want to come back to the White House again

The Chiefs aren’t done with their golden era yet. They have won the Super Bowl thrice in the past five years. But Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce want more. They have promised the fans another Super Bowl in New Orleans in 2025.

Also Read: Will Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice Visit the White House With Chiefs to Celebrate Super Bowl? Find Out