John Harbaugh Cheers for a Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding: Is Retirement Next for Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer. The power couple continues to be in the limelight. Fan theories involving them flow in every day. It leads to multiple rumors about the couple.

Swift and Kelce recently went on a romantic trip to Italy. It sparked speculations about their engagement. Even Jason Kelce hinted towards the pop icon and the NFL star’s wedding. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, John Harbaugh shared his views on the famous relationship.

John Harbaugh’s Message for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off the upcoming NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs. John Harbaugh, the Ravens’ head coach, appeared in an interview with Us Weekly’s Daniel Trainor.

Harbaugh shared his feelings about Taylor Swift’s music. He revealed that his daughter is a huge fan of the Cruel Summer singer. The Ravens coach hasn’t listened to enough of Swift’s songs to call himself a Swiftie.

John heaped praise on the 14-time Grammy winner. He has listened to some of her songs through his daughter. He thinks highly of the music she produces. “When you watch her perform, oh my god, it’s sick how talented she is.”, Harbaugh said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The 61-year-old moved on to the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. “I hope they get married”, John quipped. He wants Kelce and Swift to marry and have a bunch of kids. Harbaugh hopes that it might push Kelce to retire. The NFL coach is rooting for the relationship calling it the coolest thing ever.

Kelce Plans to follow Swift all over the world

Taylor Swift has resumed her Eras Tour following TTPD’s release. It has led to the couple being away from each other. Travis Kelce intends to tag along with Swift on her tour. The NFL star feels he’ll be locked down in Kansas once the season begins as he wants to make the most out of the offseason.