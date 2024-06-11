Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Reveals Possibility of Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz has revealed whether Islam Makhachev will fight Conor McGregor next. Makhachev recently defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 via fifth-round submission. The win marked his third successful title defense.

McGregor, meanwhile, will make his highly-anticipated comeback at UFC 303. He fights Michael Chandler on June 29 in a welterweight bout. With a win against Chandler, McGregor could be back in title contention.

Ali Abdelaziz on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor might want a title shot if he beats Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Given his star power, it’s hard to think he’d be denied. Islam Makhachev will be open to that fight, as per his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

He told Submission Radio, “Conor might go there and knock out Chandler in the first round and after that, he’s one of the biggest stars in the sport. Like him or hate him, he is. And if he tells the UFC, ‘Hey, I want a title shot,’ Islam wants a title shot, that can be the next title shot. Islam’s not going to say no to this fight. It’s a big fight, it’s a big name, it’s a lot more money.”

Abdelaziz and McGregor had back-and-forth exchanges during the Irishman’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz thinks the bad blood will boil once again if McGregor fights Makhachev. That would result in a mega PPV event.

He added, “The guy’s a massive star. I think he’s a piece of sh*t, but he is a massive star. You can’t take this away from him. With the history with Khabib and with him and with Islam, it will be all over again. It’ll be all over again and it’ll be one of the biggest fights you can make today.”

Conor McGregor, however, needs to take care of business on June 29 first. Michael Chandler is explosive and skillful. ‘Iron’ is not a walk in the park for anybody.

Islam Makhachev’s manager questions Conor McGregor’s form

Ali Abdelaziz has questioned whether Conor McGregor is the same fighter he once was. Abdelaziz acknowledged that McGregor was a phenomenal fighter at his peak. However, he is doubtful whether the Irishman is still the hard worker he once was.

Abdelaziz said, “Conor has to get off the bottle and he has to leave the drugs alone and focus. The guy was a two-division champion, and he has talent. But is the hard work now there or not there anymore? You have to ask him this question.”

Like Abdelaziz, fans are also keen to figure out Conor McGregor’s current state as a fighter. Those questions will be answered on June 29, at UFC 303.

