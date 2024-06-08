Leon Edwards Offers Prediction On Michael Venom Page vs Ian Garry At UFC 303

Michael Venom Page vs Ian Garry at UFC 303 is a fight that fans are looking out for. The welterweight match-up even got the champion hooked. Recently, Leon Edwards offered his prediction on the much-anticipated fight.

UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, revealed Michael Venom Page as his pick for the fight. Rocky also answered the question about potentially stepping into the cage with the winner of UFC 303.

Leon Edwards Predicts Michael Venom Page vs Ian Garry

UFC 303 has already broken records. Headlined by MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor, fans can’t wait to witness the return of The Notorious. As the Irishman faces Michael Chandler, he is predicted to make the biggest comeback of all time.

Aside from the main event, another welterweight bout is scheduled to take place. Michael Venom Page, after his successful victory against Kevin Holland, is facing Ian Garry.

Two elite strikers battling it out in the octagon is what fans are excited for. Leon Edwards recently offered his thoughts on the fight.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rocky broke down their striking-heavy styles. The Brit revealed he would put his money on Michael Venom Page.

The British champion expressed the contenders’ fighting styles to be ‘play in range.’ He also described Ian Garry and Michael Venom Page as counterpunchers whilst giving his prediction on the welterweight bout.

Advertisement

“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor MVP,” claimed Leon Edwards. The welterweight champion did not appear confident in the prediction. However, the Brit expressed his interest in witnessing the outcome of Page vs Garry.

The host questioned Rocky’s thoughts on fighting Ian Garry or Michael Venom Page. Edwards expressed interest in the contenders’ winning streak going further into their careers.

Rocky is not shying away from defending the welterweight belt from the fighters.

Also read: Leon Edwards Responds to Conor McGregor's Desire for Welterweight Championship Fight; Details Inside

Islam Makhachev Details Sparring With Leon Edwards

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently stunned the world. His title defense against Dustin Poirier remains one of the best fights of the year. Potentially retiring Diamond, the Russian contender is a pound-for-pound legend.

Since beating Poirier, Makhachev has different plans in mind. Prior to UFC 302, he had touched on moving up to welterweight to fight Leon Edwards. The duo had even sparred way back, which was detailed in an interview hosted by Daniel Cormier.

Advertisement

Islam revealed Leon Edwards to be his first sparring partner in America. The Russian contender claimed he was taken aback due to coaches emphasizing Rocky’s impressive striking skills.

“I go to double leg, take him [Leon Edwards] down. But that time he's not good wrestler,” said Makhachev. In his first sparring in America, Islam supposedly took down the welterweight champion.

Makhachev weighs the possibility of current Leon Edwards being a good wrestler despite claiming otherwise.

Leon Edwards recently opened up for a potential fight against Islam Makhachev. Although he claimed to have ‘work to do’ in his division, fighting the lightweight champion is always on his mind.