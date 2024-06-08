'May the Best Man Win': Michael Chandler Reveals He Will Fight Explosively Against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Former lightweight championship contender Michael Chandler is gearing up and sharpening his weapon in the training lab to fight former two-divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view this summer.

The fans’ anticipation for the fight is unmatched. Both McGregor and Chandler are known for their outstanding striking skills inside the octagon. Notorious is returning to the UFC after a layoff of almost three years.

The last time McGregor stepped inside the octagon was in 2021 at UFC 264, where he faced long-term rival Dustin Poirier for the third time. The fight ended unexpectedly when Dustin Poirier targeted McGregor’s legs with a sharp leg kick, and by the end of the first round, Notorious snapped his leg.

The leg injury was severe and needed to be fixed surgically. McGregor took time off for almost three years to recover from his leg injury. Once he felt he was prepared to fight inside the octagon, he accepted the anticipated fight against Michael Chandler.

Recently, Michael Chandler made an appearance at The Pivot Podcast, where he talked about his fight with Conor McGregor and revealed what game plan he was going to use against an excellent striker like Conor McGregor himself.

Surprisingly, Michael Chandler wants to risk it all to showcase his showmanship. He wants to be right in the middle of the octagon with Conor McGregor, throwing strikes, and wants the better man standing inside the octagon to win.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler said, “Conor McGregor is historically always a very exciting, explosive guy right out of the gate. I promise you I will be explosive and run toward the center of that octagon on June 29th, right when the fight starts. You're going to see two guys who are going to get into a head-on collision car crash. May the best man win."

Dustin Poirier predicts UFC 303 fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently fought a war against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 pay-per-view for the UFC undisputed lightweight strap.

Unfortunately, Diamond could not finish his story of becoming the undisputed lightweight champion at UFC 302. Islam Makhachev choked Dustin in round five to retain his lightweight championship for the third time straight.

At the post-fight press conference, reports asked Dustin Poirier his predictions for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chander's fight at UFC 303 pay-per-view. Poirier understands a lot about both of these guys, as he defeated both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in the UFC.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier favored former UFC champion Conor McGregor over Michael Chandler. He claimed that if Notorious stood anywhere close to where he was previously, he could defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier predicted, “I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing-wise and movement-wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It’s just a bad matchup for Chandler.”

All questions will be answered on June 29th, when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will fight in the five-round main event. This match is important for both McGregor and Chandler.

ALSO READ: Michael Chandler Confirms Status of His UFC 303 Main Event Fight Against Conor McGregor; DETAILS