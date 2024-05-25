Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Asks Harrison Butker to Open His Eyes After Controversial Speech

Harrison Butker is getting noticed more than ever. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has been in the headlines for two weeks now. His speech at Benedictine College continues to grab headlines. Butker might have helped his team win the Super Bowl LVIII but he has put them in the middle of a controversy.

The 2019 NFL scoring leader delivered a commencement speech on May 11. His views weren’t received well by the audience. People called him homophobic and sexist for his statements. Butker presented his perspective on religion, the LGBTQ community, and the role of women in society. Users are criticizing him on the internet. The Miami Dolphins’ HC was asked to share his opinion on the matter.

What Does Mike McDaniel Think About Harrison Butker’s Speech?

Although the NFL Commissioner had cleared the air about the issue, journalists can’t stop bringing it up. The Dolphins HC was the latest addition to the list of celebrities who gave their reaction to the controversial speech.

Mike McDaniel thinks that player's eyes should be opened if they are new to a situation. He added that whatever anybody says can be fragmented and used against them forever. McDaniel believes that one should believe what they are going to say.

The Dolphins coach wants people to understand the consequences of whatever they do. He concluded by saying that everybody has freedom of choice. And if somebody wants to go in a particular direction, they can.

Hate for Butker’s Commencement Speech

Swifties were furious with the Chiefs kicker for quoting their idol’s lyrics. Butker was asked to go and understand what the song actually means on his mention of Swift’s Bejeweled lyrics. Nuns at Benedictine College didn’t hold back and countered Butker by releasing an official statement.

A former journalist suggested the Chiefs to replace Butker with a female kicker. The Super Bowl 2023 winners have stayed quiet for the time being. The Kelce brothers said on their latest New Heights podcast episode that they weren’t pleased with Butker’s statements either.

