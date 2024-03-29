‘Mom is here, she has seen the struggle’: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag dedicates blistering knock to his mother

Riyan Parag wreaked havoc against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur as he scored his best figures in IPL so far. In his unbeaten knock of 84 runs, Parag smashed 6 sixes and 7 fours, to power Rajasthan’s total to 185/5 and hand them their second consecutive victory of the season.

After a tough season last year, in which the young star could only score 78 runs in 7 games, Parag bounced back rather strongly as he went on to register his highest-ever score in his IPL career.

A major reason behind the youngster’s blistering knock was his performance in domestic cricket recently, in which he scored tons of runs. Gaining confidence from a successful domestic season, Parag carried forward his form to IPL as well, helping Rajasthan with a stunning victory.

Riyan Parag credits ‘mom’ for his comeback

During the post-match interaction, Parag revealed how he struggled in the past few years with his form in IPL and how his mother saw it all and so, making his comeback when she was present in the stadium, was special to him.

“They (emotion) are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years. I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not. That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," said the Rajasthan star after winning the Player of the Match title.

He further added, “Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhaiya did it. I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy.”

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs after the latter couldn’t chase the target of 186 runs and their inning ended after scoring 173/5 as Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger made things difficult for the DC batters.

