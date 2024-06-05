NBA fans furious with Ja Morant over latest tweet they think references last year's 25 game suspension

Ja Morant has been limited from his on-court performances due to his lingering injury that proved as a worry for the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, despite being away from the court does not seem to be slowing down the star guard’s pace as his latest social media posts seemed to have caused quite a stir with his latest row of short worded tweets.

The tweet, featuring the word "Trigger" alongside a blue heart surfaced on X/Twitter from the Grizzlies star and has crossed ten huge million views.

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, NBA fans were expressing fury over it and poking fun as they perceived it referencing his previous 25-game suspension.

However, fans have taken to social media to express their dismay, with many worrying that this tweet could incite further trouble for the Memphis Grizzlies' star player.

Let’s delve into how the X/Twitter fans reacted to the tweet.

Why was Ja Morant suspended for 25 games?

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been dealt a heavy blow as the NBA announced a 25-game suspension to kick off the 2023-24 season, following an investigation that lasted nearly two months.

This decision came in the wake of Morant's prior suspension for eight games in March last year, triggered by an Instagram Live video that captured him brandishing a firearm in a Denver-area nightclub.

The recent recurrence of this behavior, with Morant posing with a firearm in a car, has led to this extended suspension, effectively sidelining the two-time All-Star and prompting questions about the implications of his absence for the Grizzlies.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on the league's stance, underscoring the gravity of Morant's actions and emphasizing the potential impact on impressionable individuals.

In his statement, Silver said, “Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games.”

The commissioner asserted that the 25-game suspension signals the NBA's unequivocal stance against reckless and irresponsible behavior involving firearms, aiming to deter the emulation of such conduct by others.

