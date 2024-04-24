Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

The eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to challenge the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of their seven-series match this Wednesday.

The Thunder managed a narrow victory of 94-92 in Game 1 on Sunday evening, handing them the initial lead even though the Pelicans surpassed expectations as an 8.5-point underdog.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against The Pelicans Tonight?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays a pivotal role in their impending clash against the Pelicans, he is all set to face the Pelicans.

He secured the Thunder's decisive lead in Game 1 with his three-point play with just over 30 seconds left and managed to maintain it till the end.

The Thunder had a shooting rate of 43.5% from the floor during the game, hitting 10 out of 32 three-point shots and 10 out of 13 free throw attempts. Three players from the Thunder team, led by 28 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, achieved double figures.

Jalen Williams added 19 points and made seven rebounds while Chet Holmgren scored 15 points, achieved 11 rebounds, and successfully blocked five times.

However, the combined performance of Josh Giddey and Lu Dort was lackluster, who jointly managed just three out of 12 from the ground and a total of eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists throughout their 55-minute playtime.

An improved performance from them is crucial for the Thunder's upgrade in their offensive performance.

Despite not matching up to the usual performance of the team that secured the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Thunder victoriously pulled off the opening game of the series.

The Thunder team, predominantly rookies playing their first-ever playoff game, naturally faced challenges. But having overcome the initial hurdles, it is expected that their performance will show significant enhancement hereafter.

Winning the opening game, especially under such challenging circumstances, is likely to bolster their confidence heading forward in the series and potentially beyond.

Oklahoma City Thunder Players Stats Against The Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In his career, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 19 games against the Pelicans.

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren averages 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 3 games against the Pelicans in his career.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey averages 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 10 games versus the Pelicans in his career.

Injury Report

Thunder

No injury report as of now

Pelicans

OUT

Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain)

