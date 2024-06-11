Olivia Dunne Embraces MLB 'WAG Era' As GF Of Paul Skenes With A Cheerful Update

Olivia Dunne has made a huge name for herself. She is best known for her time at LSU and her role as a sports-illustrator model. Her partner, Paul Skenes, debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in May.

With Skenes now in the majors, Dunne has begun a new chapter in her life: the ‘WAG’ period, which stands for ‘Wives and Girlfriends’ of athletes. Dunne shared a TikTok video in which she may be seen cheering for her lover. She referenced an audio from an episode of the TV show The Kardashians.

Olivia Dunne is enjoying her ‘WAG’ phase

"Go, Kylie. Go!” Dunne lipsynced, further saying, "Good job Kylie, you are doing amazing sweetie," in place of Kylie while cheering on her lover Skenes.

Dunne also included a caption to the video, suggesting that she is in her "WAG" phase.

“POV: You are in your WAG Era,” she wrote.

The couple has been dating since their time at LSU, and Olivia Dunne was in the stands for his games at PNC Park this year. Skenes has done well in his debut season, particularly against strong opponents like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He struck out two-way standout Shohei Ohtani twice in the contest. However, he did allow a home run in one of the at-bats. Skenes has a 3-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and has struck out 38 batters in five starts.

Olivia Dunne has made many ‘amazing memories’ with BF Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne attended Paul Skenes' inaugural game against the Cubs at PNC Park, as did Skenes' loved ones. During an in-game interview with the Foul Territory on May 11, Dunne stated her admiration for Skene.

“I mean I have so many amazing memories with him. But I know how hard he has worked for this moment and all the hours and I just know what a hard worker he is,” Dunne said. She continued, “Seriously, there’s nothing that can top this.”

Skenes made a strong start to his career, striking out seven hitters in his first game. He will start again on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Pittsburgh Pirates loses 5-11 against Minnesota Twins

Manuel Margot delivered an RBI triple in the 10th inning to spark a seven-run outburst, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Sunday to snap their five-game losing streak.

Margot led up the tenth inning with a triple to center field off a cutter by Ben Heller (0-1), scoring automatic runner Kyle Farmer. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, resulting in another run with the bases loaded and no outs.

Carlos Santana added two more with a double to right, followed by a two-run single from Carlos Correa and another single from Max Kepler, making the score 11–4.

