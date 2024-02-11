Who is Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend? Meet the stunning Mandana Bolourchi!

Patrick Beverley, a professional basketball player, currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, having been acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade. Born on July 12, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois, Beverley began his professional career overseas in 2008.

His NBA journey took off when he earned a multi-year contract with the Houston Rockets in 2013. Apart from the Rockets, Beverley has demonstrated his skills with a range of clubs, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic.

He recently joined the Milwaukee Bucks through a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Known especially for his defensive prowess, Beverley has managed to secure a spot in the NBA All-Defensive Team three times.

Off the court, he shares a romantic bond with Mandana Bolourchi, a celebrated fashion model, thriving entrepreneur, social media personality, and content creator.

The couple initiated their relationship journey in 2021 and now reside together. Beverley's family includes his son Everett and daughter Adlaia.

In the sphere of podcasting, Beverley collaborates with Adam Ferrone to co-host 'The Pat Bev Podcast,' an addition to the Barstool Sports network.

Who is Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend?

Iranian-born fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer, Mandana Bolourchi, is presently in a relationship with Patrick Beverley. Bolourchi, a well-known influencer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social media persona, was born on March 30th, 1994 in Iran.

She spent her lifetime across Iran, Europe, Dubai, and Los Angeles. Dolce & Gabbana has featured her as a model, and she has collaborated with high-fashion publication Harper's Bazaar.

The pair have been an item for over a year, regularly displaying their support and love for each other through social media.

They choose to preserve their private lives out of the public eye, although they've been seen together at NBA games and on vacations.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi Relationship Timeline

The 34-year-old NBA sensation crossed paths with the ravishing Mandana Bolourchi during his stay in California. They have painted their social media profiles with their pictures, first started in April 2021, as reported by The Focus.

The lovebirds celebrated the previous Valentine's Day together, where Bolourchi shared multiple pictures of them, bearing a heartfelt caption "Happy lover's day, my love." They also posted their Paris exploration pictures in the same month.

Often, they get caught in the camera lenses while enjoying NBA games courtside, and during their casual walks in Beverly Hills.

The duo celebrated their first anniversary in April of the prior year. However, the details about how their love story started and grew over time are kept under wraps.

Upon his Lakers trade, Bolourchi echoed her excitement about their forthcoming journey and expressed her gratitude to the Lakers family on Instagram, saying, "Never a dull moment with you, @patbev21. Thank you, Lakers fam, for our next exciting journey."

They often share moments of their celebrations, travels, and event participation on social media.

Their latest joint post was from a New Year's party where the NBA star shared several pictures, extending New Year's wishes to their fans.

Mandana Bolourchi Age and Height

Born on March 30, 1994, Mandana Bolourchi, a fashion model, social media influencer, and interior designer, currently aged 29, has a height of 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) and weighs approximately 55 kilograms (121 lbs).

She actively engages in fashion influencing, modeling, interior design, and entrepreneurship as part of her professional pursuits.

What Does Mandana Bolourchi Do for a Living?

Mandana Bolourchi, a multi-talented woman renowned as an entrepreneur, influencer, philanthropist, interior designer, and investor, hails from Iran but brushed her upbringing across Tehran, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

Experiencing various cultures and traveling from a young age greatly inspired her art.

Many fashion outlets, including The New York Guardian and Harper's Bazaar, feature her, and she enjoys a massive social media following.

Specializing mainly in fashion and beauty, Mandana also runs her own real estate business in Dubai. She revealed her musical side as a concert pianist at eleven, but her passion leans more towards fashion and beauty.

As a lifestyle influencer, interior designer, business owner, and investor, she successfully sustains a large fan base of 1.1 million both online and offline.

Moreover, Mandana has expanded her portfolio by introducing herself to the real estate market and wisely investing in the industry.

She also actively endorses numerous charitable causes, with a particular focus on those that promote education and women's empowerment.

Mandana Bolourchi Cars

Mandana Bolourchi, renowned in business, entrepreneurship, and fashion circles, garners attention not only for her accomplishments but also for her impressive assortment of luxury cars.

Among her prized possessions are multiple Rolls-Royce models, with the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, valued at $544,510, standing out.

Her passion for luxury vehicles, particularly Rolls-Royce, shines through in her active presence on social media and public engagements, where she proudly exhibits her collection and shares her admiration for these automobiles.

Mandana Bolourchi Net Worth

Estimations for 2024 indicate that Mandana Bolourchi, a triumphant professional in finance, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, boasts a net worth upwards of $15 million. Bolourchi cemented a legacy of impressive success through her ongoing career.

As the founder of her investment firm, Bolourchi Capital, which she initiated in 2005, she has shrewdly invested in real estate.

Additionally, she has expanded her portfolio by branching out into fashion, and interior design, and influencing the realm of social media.

Mandana Bolourchi Family

Mandana Bolourchi, the successful fashion model, interior designer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bolourchi on March 30, 1994, in Iran.

Growing up, she experienced life in various countries such as Iran, Europe, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

She comes from a well-settled family, with her mother, Mrs. Mitra Bolourchi, being a homemaker, and her father, a businessman.

Although she's kept the names of her siblings private, it's known she has two sisters, Manijeh Bolourchi and Ensieh Bolourchi. Raised in a mixed family background, she practices Christianity.

Mandana shares a close bond with her family, often acknowledging her parents' significant influence on her persona today. Her family offers unwavering support for her career.

Mandana is a mother to two children, among whom is a daughter named Aria. Currently, she is in a devoted relationship with Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi’s Kids

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi have not yet had any children together. However, reports indicate that Beverley is the father of four children.

Although three of his children Adlaia, Everett, and Elijah Beverley are publicly known, the identity of their mother remains undisclosed.

Beverley recognized for his reserved demeanor, has not officially disclosed information about his relationships or family background.

In contrast, Mandana has two children from her previous marriage, one of whom is a daughter named Aria.

