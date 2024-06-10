Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert in Edinburgh; Travis Kelce Misses Out

Brittany Mahomes once again showed her love for Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes’ wife traveled over 4000 miles to watch her best friend perform. The pop icon performed in the Scottish capital on 7,8 and 9 June.

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes accompanied his wife to Edinburgh. The couple’s flight took nearly 17 hours to reach the United Kingdom. They cheered from the audience for the TTPD singer at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

Mahomes couple in Edinburgh

The Chiefs quarterback and his wife were hyped for the Eras Tour show in Edinburgh. Brittany shared some visuals of the night on her Instagram story. She had gone to watch a football match before the show.

Patricks’s better half wrote ‘Straight from sports to country music. My type of day’ on her social media. She later gave a bird’s eye view of the crowd at the concert. She often uses Swift’s songs in her posts and stories.

Brittany has always been a Taylor Swift fangirl. She posted Swift’s new album release on her Instagram story with the caption ‘Let’s gooooooo’. They have been spotted at multiple concerts of the Cruel Summer singer.

Patrick Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce didn’t tag along for her girlfriend’s show. He has a very tight schedule that didn’t allow him to make the journey. He was in Cleveland for a charity softball championship match. The NFL star scored a home run to win the trophy. He flipped his bat in celebration and took a victory lap around the bases.

Advertisement

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet again?

Swift and Kelce haven’t met since their romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. The music icon has performed at multiple venues. Kelce had planned to travel the world with his significant other. But the tight end hasn’t managed to do so yet.



The Kelce brothers will shoot their New Heights episode in Cannes from 17 to 21 June. Swift has a gap in her show dates. She might travel to the French city to meet the Chiefs star. The couple might even sneak out for another small holiday.