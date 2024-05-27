Patrick Mahomes Gets Challenged by Fans to Win the Super Bowl With Dallas Cowboys Amid His Love for Dallas

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, led his franchise to a Super Bowl last season. Mahomes has already entered the NFL GOAT debate at 28. He gets compared to the 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady very often. Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl Championships in six full seasons. He was the Super Bowl MVP on all three occasions.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders’ product has the highest passing yards per game and playoff passer rating to his name. He has been named the NFL MVP twice. His pass to Mecole Hardman in the dying moment of Super Bowl LVIII added another Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs’ cabinet. But want him to leave the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes Asked to Join the Dallas Cowboys

Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas, on September 17, 1995. Tyler is pretty close to Dallas. The 2x NFL MVP openly shows his love for Dallas-based teams. He is a fan of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Mahomes was in attendance for their playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His teammate Travis Kelce and wife Brittany Mahomes tagged along for the game.

Kelce went to watch the Dallas Stars play in the NHL playoffs. Mahomes got to know about it through the Dallas Stars’ Twitter handle. He claimed it to his arena and asked Kelce to get out. Mahomes also tweeted about the crazy atmosphere at the NBA game. A fan shared his desire to see Mahomes retire as a Dallas Cowboys star. Another user said that the Chiefs won’t let Mahomes go.

Patrick Mahomes Promises Another Super Bowl

Mahomes is not satisfied with consecutive Vince Lombardi trophies. He has ensured the fans that the Chiefs will win the title in New Orleans next year. The Chiefs want to be the first side to complete a 3-peat in the NFL history.