Patrick Mahomes Complains About Kansas City Chiefs’ Schedule for the 2024 NFL Season; DETAILS Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs will once again defend their Super Bowl championship this season. They defeated two strong contenders last season to complete the double. They got the better of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game. Then they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl game.

The Chiefs aren’t done yet. They have their eyes set on the prize. The reigning Super Bowl champions want to defend their title in New Orleans. They want to be the first team in the league’s history to complete a 3-peat. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has ensured the fans that the Chiefs will bring the fifth Super Bowl next year. But, the NFL has made it difficult for the franchise by deliberately setting a tough schedule for them.

Patrick Mahomes Complaint About Chiefs’ Calendar

The NFL broadcasting team’s vice president, Mike North, revealed his plan to get high TV ratings. He acknowledged that the Chiefs have a tight schedule. The Super Bowl LVIII champions will play every day of the week. They have a game scheduled for Christmas Wednesday night as well.

Patrick Mahomes shared his dissatisfaction with the schedule. However, his complaints do not concern the game on December 25. Mahomes has an issue with the bye they have received. The 2x NFL MVP said that the only thing he does not like is the early bye. He added that he has no problems with the schedule, but early bye is going to be tough. Mahomes was disappointed that he might not be able to even visit his college team due to the bye.

Chiefs’ Tough Fixtures

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the first week. Then, they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the following week. Soon enough, they will play the Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th week.