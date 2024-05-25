Patrick Mahomes Joins Hands With THIS Wide Receiver in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy’s Absence

Patrick Mahomes has begun preparing for the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs will kick off their campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. They will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the following week. Before they get to catch their breaths, the San Francisco 49ers will host them for the Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

The Vice president of the NFL’s broadcast team admitted that they have purposely given the Chiefs a tough schedule. The reigning Super Bowl champions will play every day of the week. Their schedule has multiple short weeks as well. Franchises have started their organized team activities.

The Chiefs hit a roadblock as their top wide receiver and latest recruit for that position were unavailable. But the 3x Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes didn’t let anything stop him.

Patrick Mahomes Picks His Favorite Wide Receiver

Although the Chiefs got their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy last season, they weren’t satisfied. The management believed they could improve greatly at the wide receiver position. They went all in the offseason to fix the issue.

The Chiefs picked Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Worthy, a Texas Longhorns product, is the fastest player in the league. However, the 4x Super Bowl champions didn't want to leave any scope for errors. They acquire Marquise Hollywood Brown from the Arizona Cardinals in the free agency.

Patrick Mahomes was seen practicing with the veteran Brown. Mahomes’ precise and fast throws were complimented by Brown’s pace. The two of them might create a lot of trouble for opponents with their chemistry at long passes.

Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice’s Unavailability

Rashee Rice put on a brilliant show last season. The Chiefs were hoping that he’d help them complete the 3-peat this season. But Rice got involved in a multi-vehicle accident. He has 8 charges against him for unsafe driving and overspeeding. The NFL is investigating the issue and might suspend him for the first half of the season.

Xavier Worthy, the first-round pick, has pulled his hamstring. The injury is not worrying, but he is not practicing as a precaution. Mahomes has assured the fans that he’ll win the Super Bowl in New Orleans next season. The 2x NFL MVP would not like to disappoint his fans.

