Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic Picking Fellow Balkan Luka Doncic as His NBA Championship Pick Is Not Surprising, Here’s Why

Despite a much-needed Game 4 win in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still on shaky grounds.

The Timberwolves’ efforts to lift themselves out of Mediocrity this season have been nothing short of miraculous. However, their conference finals rival, the Mavericks, have overcome their own past struggles to be in the position they currently are.

Since winning their first franchise Championship in 2011, the Mavericks had struggled to figure out and put together a winning team combination. Things finally began to look promising after Dallas picked the Slovenian sensation Luka Dončić third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Dončić’s arrival in Dallas steadily lifted the Franchise out of their own mediocrity. In 2022, the Mavs finished their regular season with 50 or more wins after a seven-season gap and reached the conference finals after eleven seasons.

Finishing with 50 wins has once again brought Dallas to the Conference Finals. But with a 3-1 series lead against the third-seeded Wolves, Dončić’s Mavs are favorites to not only reach the finals but possibly even win their second championship.

Amongst those backing Luka Legend and the Mavericks is Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.

Why Jokić Picking Doncic Makes Sense

When asked last year about who else he would want to see win the finals, Jokic said, “If we don’t make it, I mean, Luka of course. He is a really good friend”.

Jokic’s endorsement of Doncic isn’t random. He recognizes Doncic’s abilities, his high basketball IQ, and his leadership capabilities. Having witnessed his (Doncic’s) career grow and prosper the way it has, the Serbian understands the challenges of making it to the highest level.

Doncic’s mental toughness, confidence, and desire to win makes him a threat like no other. A perfect example of it is this year’s playoffs, in which the Mavs began 1-0 against both the Clippers and OKC Thunder but recovered in time and finished 4-2.

Doncic also finished in the top three in 2024 MVP voting and won his first career scoring title, thus continuing his dominant momentum. Currently averaging 28.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in the playoffs, 'Swaggy L’ is also likely to win the WCF MVP honors if the Mavs win the series.

The Balkan brothers share an unbreakable, authentic bond and realize each other’s weaknesses and strengths quite well.



