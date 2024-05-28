Rikishi Wants WWE To Induct This Late Superstar Into The 2025 Hall of Fame; Find Out Who

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi has made a pitch to CCO Triple H. It’s about inducting a great WWE superstar into the 2025 Hall of Fame who is no longer alive. We are talking about the Samoan giant, Umaga, the wild beast, who had a phenomenal second run with WWE from 2006-2009.

Umaga is also a Bloodline member, who hails from the same Anoa’i family, Roman Reigns and The Rock come from. However, his wrestling career was short-lived, as he tragically passed away in 2009 from heart failure. While Rikishi has already been taken into the WWE Hall of Fame, Umaga hasn’t been given this honor.

What did Rikishi say about Umaga?

Rikishi hasn’t taken Umaga’s name in an interview but on his official X account and pitched his Hall of Fame induction. The 58-year-old legend took X to give his reaction to a new line of Umaga’s Funko Pop action figures.

He tweeted that Umaga should be the next one to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He wrote, “#WweHOF2025 ???”

Umaga had two stints with the WWE, one starting from 2001-2003, where he appeared in his in-ring name Jamal, along with his brother Rosey. The second stint was a great one from 2006, where he worked under the ring name Umaga.

His in-ring duels with John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Triple H, and Kane are fondly remembered by WWE fans. The most popular storyline in which Umaga featured in was the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ at WrestleMania 23 in the 'Hair vs Hair' storyline, where he was Vince McMahon’s chosen one to face Donald Trump’s representative, Bobby Lashley.

Bruce Prichard praises Umaga

Before Rikishi pitched Umaga as a Hall of Fame personality, the current WWE Vice President, and Senior Producer Bruce Prichard praised Umaga, calling him a ‘generational talent’. Prichard hailed Umaga for being one of the safest performers in the ring.

“Umaga was one of those generational talents that only comes along every once in a while. It was a charisma, an unspoken charisma, and everyone believed in him,” he said while speaking with Something to Wrestle in an interview.

Even though Umaga was released by the WWE in 2009, he was expected to make a comeback soon. Unfortunately, he died due to heart failure in December 2009.