Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni: How does the Hitman stack against other India captains after 100 matches in charge?

India's dream run continued in World Cup 2023 as they defeated England comprehensively by 100 runs at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This game is the 100th appearance of Rohit Sharma as India’s captain.

Hitman surpassed Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar as captain and entered in the Elite 100 club.

Only 6 skippers had captained India in more than 100 matches. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar captained India in 98 matches and Sunil Gavaskar played 84 matches as Indian skipper.

After the 100th game, Rohit Sharma had a phenomenal win percentage as Indian skipper. He won 73 matches and lost only 23 and has an incredible win percentage. Among those 73 games, 2 matches ended in draw.

Virat Kohli captained India in 213 matches. In those games, the chase master led the Indian team across the winning line 135 times and only registered 60 defeats.

Kohli has an incredible win percentage of 63.38 in his captaincy period from 2013 to 2022.

The only captain who won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy is MS Dhoni. Dhoni as Indian skipper won 178 matches and lost 120 matches from 332 games.

The 2011 ODI World Cup winning captain has the win percentage of 53.61.

Sourav Ganguly has a win percentage of 49.74 as Indian skipper. The Prince of Kolkata led India in 195 matches of which 97 games were won and 78 matches lost.

Current head coach of Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid has captained India in 104 matches. He won 50 and lost 39 matches. Dravid registered a win percentage of 48.07 as Indian captain.

Mohammad Azharuddin during 1990 to 1999 captained India in 221 matches. Azharuddin has a win percentage of 47.05 as he won 104 and lost 90 matches as captain.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has a win percentage of 39.81. The legendary all rounder played 108 matches as captain and won 43 and lost 40 matches.

India's upcoming matches in World Cup:

Wankhede stadium will host the India vs Sri Lanka on 2nd November. After that, two top teams will compete in Eden Gardens on 5th November.

Last league game of World Cup 2023 for India against Netherlands at Bengaluru is set for 12th November.

