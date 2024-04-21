Roman Gabriel Dead: Exploring Rams Legendary Quarterback And NFL MVP’s Cause of Death as He Passes Away at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The NFL world lost another gem. Former NFL legend Roman Gabriel died this Saturday (April 21). As the NFL world mourns his death, fans are also wondering what caused the death of Ram's legendary quarterback. Here's everything you need to know about his cause of death.

How Did Roman Gabriel Die?

Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83 and the news was revealed by his son Roman III via his social media account. "I am sad to announce my father Roman Gabriel @RGabriel4HOF passed away peacefully this morning of natural causes at his home. The entire family asked for your prayers, and to please respect our privacy," Roman III wrote in his tweet.

As noted by his son, Roman Gabriel died due to natural causes at his home. Roman Gabriel was drafted into the league in 1962 as the 2nd overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams. In the Rams, Roman played for almost a decade from 1962 to 1972 before he went to play for the Eagles. In the Philadelphia Eagles, he stayed from 1973 to 1977.

In 1969 he won an MVP award for making 24 touchdowns with five rushing scores in 2549 yards. Throughout his career, Roman Gabriel was picked for the Pro Bowl a total of five times. In the career of 11 years with the Rams, he scored 154 touchdowns for 22,223 passing yards, leaving the team as one of the leading passers.

Roman Gabriel was well known for having an impressive height which helped him quite a lot. The ex-NFL quarterback weighed 235 pounds and was 6 feet and 5 inches, definitely a huge giant for being a quarterback in that era. Vince Lombardi, Packers' head coach, once discovered the quarterback as "a big telephone pole".

In 1977, Roman Gabriel decided to retire from the league but the cause of retirement remained secret back then. Three years ago, in 2021, Roman Gabriel revealed that reason. "I am retired with heart problems and arthritis but happy," Roman stated via Los Angeles Times. Well wishes to Gabriel's family for their loss.