Ronda Rousey Expresses Sadness as Media Friends Including Joe Rogan Turn Their Backs on Her: Details Inside

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in women's mixed martial arts; her journey in UFC has been bumpy. She has seen success to a brutal downfall in her career. Rosey is now retired from mixed martial arts and UFC after facing devastating losses against Holly Homes and Amanda Nunes in UFC.

Rousey has always been vocal. She lost her last matches because she wasn't who she was supposed to be in her early mixed martial arts career due to multiple health issues and her history of concussions.

In the past year, many mixed martial arts critics, including Joe Rogan, have pointed out that Ronda Rousey wasn't that good. Once, in Joe Rogan's Experience, Joe Rogan commented on Ronda, indicating that he was trying to say that Ronda was one demission mixed martial artist.

Ronda Rousey's Reaction

Recently, Ronda Rousey was interviewed on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, where she talked about media personalities, including Joe Rogan, turning back on her after her downfall.

Ronda Rousey said, "Seeing how happily everyone turned on me was disappointing. People like Joe Rogan, who were crying in the ring out of honor to call my fights, people I considered friends in the media, so quickly turned on me.

"I'm also kind of grateful for it, in a way, because it forced me to separate other people's perception of me from my own perception of myself, which I hadn't realized had become intertwined. When you have that outpouring of love and support from people, you're being love-bombed from the world. And how do I keep this going? I was pandering to everybody and doing things that other people would think was cool, but I didn't really enjoy."

"It wasn't real love, it was fake. It's a reflection of themselves and what I represent to them MMA media hates me, but it's fine. They've all just doubled down and said I'm making excuses not giving credit where it's due. I'll be waiting on that call forever."

