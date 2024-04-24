Rudy Gobert Explains Why He Has Beef With Several Stars After Being Voted As NBA's Most Overrated Player

Rudy Gobert is on the verge of winning another NBA Defensive Player of the Year award as the Frenchman is having an outstanding season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, while he has enjoyed individual success, he hasn’t won an NBA title plus he has been involved in a beef with a lot of opposing players, with one famous example being Draymond Green.

What did Gobert have to say about the negativity around him?

Gobert said in an interview with ESPN, "In their eyes, I'm more like the odd guy from France that's winning a lot of awards, and it can bother people. I impact the games in a very unique way. It's maybe not as cool or not as flashy as some other guys, so it's sometimes harder for them to respect that. I just think I'm just mostly misunderstood. I think I trigger a lot of these guys."

Gobert voted as the most overrated player in the NBA

In a poll The Athletic conducted this week, the Frenchman was also chosen as the league's most overrated player. The poll received votes from 142 players or nearly a third of the league. The big man for the Timberwolves is a strong favorite to win his fourth DPOY trophy, even though he was voted most overrated.

This season, everyone from Shaq to Draymond has had something bad to say about Gobert. Previously, the center would allow the outside noise to affect him, but these days, he views the criticism as "a form of respect." The Frenchman would love to silence all of his critiques and haters by winning his first-ever NBA title and Timberwolves too.

