Sean Strickland Called Hypocrite by Fans for Mourning Over Loss of First Dog After Old Tweet Resurfaces

Sean Strickland is one of the most unique personalities in MMA. He is often active on social media and puts out opinions that polarize fans. Strickland also uses the platform to keep fans updated on his happenings.

He recently notified fans about the loss of his first dog. Strickland posted an emotional tweet, which led to fans sympathizing. Some fans, though, brought up his old comments.

What did Sean Strickland tweet?

Sean Strickland expressed sadness over the death of his 14-year-old dog. The former middleweight champion tweeted that he had been crying for eight hours.

Strickland wrote, “Had to put down a 14 year old dog....My first dog. My oldest friend. My first dog. My oldest friend. Eyes swollen and overies hurtin haha.”

Strickland has previously slammed the notion of being obsessed over dogs. He even claimed that many misplace their priorities in such cases. He noted that being obsessed with dogs is a sign of rethinking life choices.

Strickland tweeted , "My girl watches the TikTok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss Peaches, the Barstool Sports guy’s dog. And I asked my girl, 'Does this man have kids?' No. Let me tell you all something: if you're a grown-ass childless man obsessed about a dog, you gotta rethink your life... rich or poor."

The contrasting viewpoints have triggered reactions. One Reddit user (u/ Chapin_42_) wrote, “Biggest hypocrite in the UFC behind Jon Jones.”

Sean Strickland aims brutal dig at Israel Adesanya

Leading up to his UFC 293 fight against Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland tormented Stylebender’s relationship with his dog. Adesanya, after his defeat, also asked Strickland not to make fun of his dog.

Strickland, though, hasn’t let go of that yet. He fired yet another jibe at Adesanya, writing on X, “My dog was my best friend... izzys dog might of been his gf lol. That being said I might of been a little insensitive... lol.”

Sean Strickland recently managed a split-decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302. The former champion has hinted that he’d wait for a title shot next.