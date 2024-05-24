Shohei Ohtani Buys Multi-Million Dollar Mansion In LA Canada Flintridge: Report

Shohei Ohtani has made his home in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains, north of Los Angeles. The Dodgers' 29-year-old superstar, who inked a 10-year, $700 million contract with the organization after six seasons with the Angels, purchased a house in La Cañada Flintridge for $7.8 million, according to a Los Angeles Times article.

Ohtani purchased the property around ten miles from Dodger Stadium from radio personality and comedian Adam Carolla, according to the Times.

Shohei Ohtani buys in LA making it his abode

The 7,327-square-foot estate is surrounded by woods and has midcentury contemporary elements, including Bluestone walls at the entrance. The five-bedroom estate has a family room with a fireplace, a master suite with a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a spa bathroom with a soaking tub. Other notable features include a home cinema, gym, sauna, four-car garage, infinity-edge pool, and sports court with a basketball hoop. There is also a bar with a dumbwaiter ( a small elevator).

"The gourmet kitchen, boasting top-of-the-line Miele and Thermador appliances along with custom cabinetry, is a hosts dream come true," according to the listing. "With its spacious island and stylish bar, it sets the stage for culinary creativity."

Shohei Ohtani was recently awarded

Ohtani's brief stint with the Dodgers has been dramatic. The Japanese two-way phenom was recognized in Los Angeles City Hall on Friday and given a city council resolution designating May 17 as Shohei Ohtani Day for the rest of his Dodgers career.

A day earlier, the first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway of the season clogged traffic outside Dodger Stadium, resulting in huge lineups of excited spectators. His longstanding translator was sacked by the organization in March after prosecutors said Ippei Mizuhara misappropriated roughly $17 million from Ohtani to repay sports gambling debt. Mizuhara appeared in court to enter a plea on bank and tax fraud allegations.

There was no proof that Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara's gambling, and the player is cooperating with investigations, police added.

Ohtani recently also bought property in Hawai

Shohei Ohtani appears to have signed a rather good real estate deal on Hawaii's Big Island. According to the Wall Street Journal, the two-time MVP, who has been dubbed the second coming of baseball great Babe Ruth for his pitching and hitting prowess, was given first dibs on a block of property in the yet-to-be-built 34-acre Hapuna Estates within the island's historic Mauna Kea Resort.

Plots start at $4.9 million, but it's unclear whether the Japanese prodigy paid for his piece, which is a little over an acre, or whether it was handed to him as part of the sale. The new mansion will be Ohtani's offseason residence, with developers apparently overseeing development on his behalf.

The Mauna Kea Resort was opened in 1965 and is currently one of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Historic Hotels of America. Skidmore, Owings and Merrill designed the site, which was originally constructed by famed environmentalist Laurance Rockefeller.

