Stephen Curry Net Worth - What is Stephen Curry’s Net Worth in 2024?

Stephen Curry, an American professional basketball player, was born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio. He plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA and is widely considered the league's top shooter.

Curry's masterful three-point shooting not only revolutionized how the game is played but also encouraged teams and players to more readily adopt long-distance shooting into their strategies.

Recognized for his profound skill set, Curry in the 2014-2015 season became the first-ever unanimous MVP of the League. With his contributions, the Golden State Warriors clinched four NBA titles, and he earned two personal victories in the 2015 and 2021 3-point contests.

His career also boasts being a two-time league MVP, nine-time All-Star, and making nine All-NBA selections. He proudly stood as the scoring champion in 2016 and 2021.

Curry's shooting prowess has revolutionized basketball at all levels. His shot-making ability has influenced young aspirants to emulate his style.

Despite being 35 years old, standing 6'2", and weighing 185 pounds, Curry proves that he remains a formidable presence in the NBA.

What is Stephen Curry's Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth Stephen Curry holds an estimated net worth of $160 million in 2024.

His accumulated wealth flows not only from his substantial NBA income but also from an array of premium endorsements from nearly every significant American company and several lucrative investment ventures.

In his initial decade in the league, Curry garnered $130 million from his NBA salary and an additional $150 million from endorsements.

In 2017, he penned a five-year $206.8 million contract with the Golden State Warriors setting a record for the most profitable contract signed by a player at that time.

Curry also partners with companies such as Under Armor and TCL's Palm phones, serving as the primary investor. Moreover, Curry founded Unanimous Media, a company that concentrates on media production and technology.

Stephen Curry's Contract

Following a series of early-career injuries, Curry inked his first four-year, $44 million extension.

However, with a streak of nine All-Star nods, two MVP trophies, and four NBA championship titles under his, he's made history by securing two contracts exceeding $200 million in cumulative value.

His latest four-year extension is valued just above $215 million. In 2017, under the NBA's updated collective bargaining agreement,

Curry became the first to sign a "supermax" contract. With the highest on-court salary for two consecutive years as of 2022-23, estimates project Curry as the third-highest earner in NBA history by the end of his current contract extension.

Stephen Curry's Salary

So far, Stephen Curry has made millions from his NBA career. He broke records in 2017 by becoming the first NBA player to sign a contract worth $200 million with the Golden State Warriors.

Currently, in 2021, Curry signed an extension of his contract worth $215 million over four years, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. As the Warriors' point guard, he is projected to rake in $51.9 million in the 2023-2024 season alone.

Here is a breakdown of the four-year deal that carries a total value of $215,353,664, representing a 35% veteran max extension. That brings the average annual value to $53,818,436, with his free agency set for 2026.

A detailed look at Curry's yearly earnings from the contract extension paints the following picture:

2022-23: $48,070,014

2023-24: $51,915,615

2024-25: $55,761,216

2025-26: $59,606,817

Stephen Curry's Endorsements

Stephen Curry, known for his significant endorsement deals, has active partnerships with big names like Under Armour, Palm, Rakuten, Infiniti, Chase, Nissan Motor, and Oxigen Water.

Forbes reported his endorsement earnings surpassing $40 million in 2020 and potentially exceeding $55 million in the following years.

His income in 2022 included $52 million from endorsements alone. Notably, he also owns the 'Curry' brand under the sportswear giant Under Armour.

Furthermore, he collaborates with Unanimous Media, a media production and technology enterprise, and Oxigen Water.

With his global recognition and well-liked image, Curry commands a significant market presence. His reputation also extends to his philanthropic endeavors.

Here's a look at Curry's top five endorsement deals:

Rakuten

Rakuten, the primary sponsor of the Golden State Warriors, proudly sports its logo on the official team jerseys.

Naturally, Rakuten chose the team's top player, Stephen Curry, as their company ambassador. For several years now, Curry has starred in numerous commercials for the company and has even partnered with them through his foundation, 'Eat. Learn. Play.'

Palm

Since 2018, Curry has endorsed Palm, an electronics company specializing in mobile phones and wireless earbuds.

The basketball superstar sports Palm earbuds during workouts and pre-game routines, according to the Stephen Curry page on Palm's website.

This page also talks about Curry's decision to invest and form a partnership with the company.

Infiniti Motor Company

In 2017, Curry revealed a global partnership with Nissan Motor Corporation, specifically with Infiniti Motor Company.

He disclosed his decision to collaborate with the automotive industry and the reasons behind his partnership with Infiniti in a press release, which Roland Krueger, Chairman, and Global President of the INFINITI Motor Company, proudly announced.

Chase

One of the main partners of the Golden State Warriors, Chase Banking Company, has also partnered with Curry.

With the naming rights to 'Chase Center,' the team's multi-billion-dollar arena in San Francisco, Chase has a visible presence at every Warriors' postgame press conference and meeting.

Chase and Curry's partnership is one of the longest-running, and the bank has reaped significant benefits since Curry's ascent to stardom.

FTX Trading Limited

Furthermore, last year, Stephen Curry publicly announced his partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX Trading Limited.

Serving as a global ambassador and investor, Curry unites with other big names like Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Kevin O'Leary, and Dave Portnoy.

Alongside these individuals, sports leagues and teams such as Major League Baseball, League Championship Series, Miami Heat, and Riot Games, all form part of the inclusive group.

Stephen Curry's Under Armour Deal

In 2023, Stephen Curry agreed to a lucrative, long-term extension with Under Armour that will continue past his active sports career.

The specific terms of this deal, potentially one of the most extravagant in sports endorsement history, were not disclosed.

Still, it includes an annual base salary, stock equity, royalties from signature products, and on-court incentive bonuses.

Flush from his initial signing with Under Armour in 2013 and the launch of his Curry Brand in 2020, Curry will stay associated with Under Armour well beyond his playing days.

The deal's $75 million reward will be awarded in two sections, provided Curry maintains his association with the company.

The first part will be paid out in 2029, followed by the second payment in 2034.

Curry will step up to serve as the President of Under Armour's Curry Brand, spearheading new product development across golf, women, youth, and sports style.

Under Armour signals the Curry Brand's significance for its future through this deal, as the company enters a new era under the leadership of CEO Stephanie Linnartz, who began her tenure at the end of February.

Stephen Curry's Businesses and Investments

Stephen Curry, besides being a renowned athlete, is also an accomplished businessman with multiple ventures.

His company, SC30, oversees his business endeavors, investments, and charity work. Curry also operates Unanimous Media, his production firm that takes on the creation, production, and distribution of diverse film, TV, and podcast projects.

Some notable works include the feature documentary 'Underrated', available on Apple TV+, which narrates Curry's basketball narrative, and 'Jumpshot'.

The basketball star has founded several businesses and labels, inclusive of the athletic apparel manufacturer, Curry Brand, and his range of bourbon.

As a venture capitalist, he has made investments in various companies such as SnapTravel, Tonal, Oxigen, and TSM. Curry also actively participates in charitable initiatives, inclusive of Eat.

Learn.Play., which champions the wellness of children by ensuring access to nutritious food, high-quality reading materials, and platforms for active engagement.

Investments

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors' superstar guard, has made several successful investments outside of basketball. Some of his notable investments include

Tonal: A company that offers AI-driven home gym equipment.

Unanimous Media: A media company Curry owns, which focuses on creating films about family, faith, and sports through a partnership deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Oxigen: A beverage company that creates drinks made from 100% recycled plastic designed to aid muscle recovery.

TSM: An esports organization that Curry invested in back in 2018.

SnapTravel: A website offering online travel booking services.

These investments have not only augmented Curry's growing net worth currently estimated at around $160 million but also showcase his keen business acumen, with a significant amount of his earnings deriving from ventures outside of his basketball career.

Stephen Curry House

Stephen Curry, along with his wife Ayesha, dwells in an opulent 17,800-square-foot estate in Atherton in Silicon Valley.

They bought the mansion for $30 million. With three levels, the grand mansion offers seven bedrooms, nine rooms to freshen up, a bar, a cellar for wine storage, a dedicated movie theater, a pool for swimming, and guest quarters.

Situated in America's most expensive zip code, the mansion merges modern and classical design aesthetics and includes numerous features such as expansive terraces, formal botanical gardens, an equipped barbecue, and a cozy fireplace.

The mansion, enclosed by high walls, guarantees privacy and offers generous living areas.

This significant property upgrade from their former Atherton home speaks of the family's lavish tastes.

Beyond this, Curry has also invested in other properties, such as a holiday home in Florida.

This indulging mansion gives a glimpse into the life of luxury that the Curry family leads, offering them vast space to relish their shared moments.

Stephen Curry Car Collection

Stephen Curry, an NBA icon with four championship titles and one of the world's wealthiest athletes, boasts of an extravagant collection of seven different cars, ranging from brands like Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Tesla.

His garage features a 2018 Infiniti Q50, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, a Land Rover Range Rover, a 2017 Tesla Model X 90D, a 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Mercedes-Benz G55, and a Porsche Panamera Turbo S.

The most valuable car in his collection is his pristine 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with a whopping price tag of $200,000.

As a devoted family man, his choice of cars often gravitates towards spacious SUVs to accommodate his family comfortably.

