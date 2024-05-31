Stephen Smith Names Biggest Threats for Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Lix Dreams; Details Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to building a dynasty. With 3 Super Bowl titles in the last five years, they have stamped their superiority. But they are far from content with their achievements. The Chiefs want another Super Bowl.

Not many teams can put a full stop on the Chiefs’ run. None managed to halt the Chiefs in the playoffs last season or the season before that. However, journalist Stephen Smith thinks one team has what it takes to trouble them.

Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest threats

The reigning Super Bowl champions have tough initial fixtures. Their job isn’t going to be an easy one this time. Stephen Smith recently explained why another AFC team might take home the glory this season.

Smith said that the Baltimore Ravens are the biggest threat for the Chiefs. He cemented his point by reminding the addition of Derrick Henry. He believes that Lamar Jackson’s play with Henry will create problems for opponents.

Smith argued that the Ravens have the second-best offense in the NFL since 2019. He praised Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' defense, and coach John Harbaugh. He feels that adding Derrick Henry to the mix has made them an unstoppable force.

Jackson will have the option to run with the ball or throw it to make a play. The Ravens wouldn’t rely on him to do it all. Smith added that if things go wrong, the Ravens’ defense will take care of that as well.

Patrick Mahomes complains about Chiefs’ schedule

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t pleased with his team’s fixtures. He doesn’t mind playing difficult opponents in the beginning. The Chiefs will play the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the San Francisco 49ers in the first half.

What Patrick really hates is the early bye. He has no issues with playing on Christmas. But the early bye puts him off. The 3x Super Bowl champion has promised his fans another championship.