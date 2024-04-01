Throwback: Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted when Shahrukh Khan revealed his desire to play Virat Kohli on-screen

Shahrukh Khan is one of the most popular and influential actors in the world not just in India. If he wished, he could play any role but did you know that once the “King of Bollywood” wanted to play Virat Kohli on-screen?

Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan have had several friendly banter since both the stars worked in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and have been friends ever since. SRK’s love for cricket can be seen as he bought the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Many would say it's business but still when you spend millions on something it is not just only business. there ought to be love for the sport.

Anushka Sharma asks Shahrukh Khan to “grow a beard” to play Virat Kohli

In a Times Now interview, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which cricketer he would want to play on screen. The question was asked to him while promoting his 2017 hit, Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK responded by taking Virat Kohli’s name. When his co-star Anushka Sharma heard SRK's response, she grinned and remarked, "But you will have to grow a beard".

To Anushka Sharma's funny response, SRK said, "But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him." Isn't that a cute response? Even if a Virat Kohli biography is unlikely to materialize anytime soon, we adore how SRK admires the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer.

Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The superstar's future projects are YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger V Pathaan films. He will next appear in legendary director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller, in which Suhana Khan plays the main character.

Whereas, Anushka Sharma last played the lead role in Zero which was released in 2018. She had a brief appearance in the 2022 Netflix film Qala. However, the actress has been absent from the cinema for quite some time. Sharma's next project is a cricket biography on Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka and Virat, who already have a baby daughter called Vamika, welcomed a baby boy in February 2024. The couple named their son Akaay.

