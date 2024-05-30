Tom Brady Didn’t Make It to Michael Penix Jr.’s All-Time Top Quarterback Ranking

Michael Penix Jr. got drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He was the 8th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. The Washington Huskies product was an unexpected signing. The Falcons had handed Kirk Cousins's $100 Million contract before the draft.

Penix recently ranked his top 5 quarterbacks in an interview with Bleacher’s Report. Many people regard Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback. But did he make it to the rookie quarterback’s list?

Michael Penix Jr.’s top 5 quarterbacks

The Atlanta Falcons’ young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, has shocked the fans. He was asked about his favorite and most influential QBs. His response didn’t impress the majority of the NFL world.

“Who is your personal favorite five quarterbacks of all time?” a BR reporter asked Penix. There are some QBs who fans think should be on the list. But the rookie’s response was nowhere close to the expectations.

Penix named Mike Vick, Teddy Bridgewater, Patrick Mahomes, Warren Moon, and Lamar Jackson his top 5 Quarterbacks. But the 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady didn’t find any place in the list.

Fans took a dig at Penix for his picks. A user said he sees a commonality in the list, referring to all dark QBs. Another claimed that Penix would blow up in the NFL. Some defended the rookie, saying Penix's favorites aren't ought to align with others.

Tom Brady’s breakfast with rookies

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared words of wisdom with rookies over breakfast. Caleb Willians and J.J. McCarthy, along with other top rookies, were present. Brady shared the formula to be a champion in the NFL.

Tom Brady told the youngsters to focus on their careers. He said that players have made everything about social media and branding. Brady believes that those players would never win anything.