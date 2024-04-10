Tom Brady Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering How He Thought of Ending Up as 'Insurance Salesman' After Loosing Hopes for NFL

In a recent revelation, football legend Tom Brady has opened up about the emotional turmoil he endured during the NFL Draft process. He reflected on the time when his dreams of making it into the NFL seemed shattered.

The iconic quarterback, known for his illustrious career with the New England Patriots and beyond, shared a deeply personal account of the draft day that tested him.



A Brutal Reality Check

For many aspiring athletes, the NFL Draft represents the pinnacle of their professional aspirations. However, for Tom Brady, the journey to NFL stardom was fraught with uncertainty. Recalling the intense pressure of waiting to hear his name called, Brady confessed to feeling overwhelmed by doubts about his future in the sport he loved.

Reminiscing about the NBA draft, he said, "Being downstairs for the fourth and then the fifth round and that had been and gone, and all these other guys were getting picked, and it was hard. “ Yet, amidst the uncertainty, Brady found support in his parents, who stood by his side throughout the turmoil.

As the draft rounds passed by, Brady found himself grappling with the prospect of a future outside of football. With each pick that went by, the young quarterback's hopes dwindled, and the reality of potentially pursuing a career as an insurance salesman.

"We were led to believe that he was going to be drafted, possibly second round, probably third round,” said Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr., in his account of draft day.

Tom Brady's Emotional Journey Through the NFL Draft

Talking about what went on inside his head, he said, "And they take it as emotional as I do. And, when the Patriots finally called, I was so excited, you know. I was like, 'I don't have to be an insurance salesman,' you know?" He also remembered how they kept calling quarterback names prior to that, and each name brought more despair.

Although Brady is arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, even his wait to be called up by the New England Patriots was difficult. He was selected with selection No. 199 in the 2000 NBA Draft. Before the draft, it appeared he would not be moving up to the NFL from college football as he had anticipated.

With an incredible seven Super Bowl rings to his credit, Brady commands the highest respect in the football world years after his draft. He continues to have a significant impact on the game even as his playing days are coming to an end. Brady is set to join Fox News as an NFL commentator, where he will further share his insights on the game with sports enthusiasts worldwide.

