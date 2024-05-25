Top 5 Biggest Earning UFC Pay-Per-Views of All Time

Ever wondered which UFC fights were so epic they shattered records? We're counting down the top 5 UFC pay-per-view events that generated the biggest buzz and the most cash. These events don't just break records; they shatter them. At the heart of many of these record-breaking nights is one man: Conor McGregor.

His fights draw millions of viewers and generate massive revenue. But which events topped the charts? Think chokeholds heard 'round the world and million-dollar punches. We'll reveal who emerged victorious (and sometimes who went home with a broken leg!) and what made these fights so unforgettable for fight fans everywhere.

1. UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 229 stands as the biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history. It took place in 2018 and drew a staggering 2,400,000 PPV buys, generating a massive $180 million revenue. The event was headlined by the highly anticipated clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

The buildup to this fight was intense, marked by personal animosities and heated trash-talking. When the night finally arrived, fans were treated to an unforgettable showdown. Khabib dominated the fight with his wrestling prowess, ultimately securing a fourth-round submission victory over McGregor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The aftermath was just as dramatic, with a post-fight brawl erupting between the fighters' camps. This only added to the event's notoriety and helped cement its place in UFC lore.

2. UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III

UFC 264 was another massive event in UFC history that took place in 2021. It garnered 1,800,000 PPV buys and generated an impressive $120 million revenue. This fight marked the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The stakes were incredibly high for both fighters. McGregor was looking to avenge his loss to Poirier from their second encounter earlier that year. The bout started with intense energy, but it ended in unexpected and dramatic fashion. McGregor suffered a severe leg break towards the end of the first round, leading to a TKO victory for Poirier.

The injury was a shocking turn of events, leaving fans and fighters alike in disbelief. Despite the abrupt ending, the fight was a major draw and added another chapter to the storied rivalry between McGregor and Poirier.

3. UFC 202: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz II

UFC 202, held in 2016, is another landmark event in UFC history. This epic rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz drew 1,650,000 PPV buys and generated $90 million in revenue.

The first fight between these two had ended in a shocking upset, with Diaz submitting McGregor. The rematch was highly anticipated, with both fighters eager to settle the score.

The fight was a thrilling, back-and-forth battle that showcased the resilience and skill of both athletes. Ultimately, McGregor emerged victorious via majority decision, avenging his earlier loss and setting the stage for a potential trilogy.

The event's success was a testament to the star power of both fighters and their ability to captivate audiences worldwide. This fight remains one of the most memorable in UFC history.

4. UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II

UFC 257, held in January 2021, was another blockbuster event for the UFC. This highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier brought in 1,600,000 PPV buys and generated $100 million in revenue.

The first fight between McGregor and Poirier took place in 2014, with McGregor winning by knockout in the first round. Seven years later, the stakes were higher as both fighters had evolved significantly. Poirier came into the fight determined to avenge his previous loss.

Advertisement

Poirier secured a second-round knockout victory in a stunning turn of events, showcasing his improvement and strategy. This win was significant in Poirier's career, establishing him as a top contender in the lightweight division and setting the stage for their trilogy fight later that year.

The event's success highlighted the drawing power of McGregor and the growing prominence of Poirier, making it one of the top-grossing UFC events of all time.

5. UFC 100: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir II

UFC 100, held in 2009, was a milestone event for the UFC, celebrating its 100th numbered event. This landmark card drew 1,600,000 PPV buys and generated $82 million in revenue, marking it as one of the most successful in the promotion's history.

The main event featured a heavyweight clash between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir. This bout was a rematch, with Mir having defeated Lesnar in their first encounter. The anticipation for this fight was immense as Lesnar sought redemption.

Lesnar dominated the fight with his superior strength and wrestling skills, securing a second-round TKO victory over Mir. This win avenged his earlier loss and solidified Lesnar's status as the heavyweight champion.

UFC 100 wasn't just about the main event; the entire card was stacked with high-profile fights, adding to the excitement and success of the event. This night remains a significant moment in UFC history, showcasing the sport's explosive growth and popularity.

What will be the next record-breaking event? Which fighters will rise to the occasion and capture the world's attention?

Advertisement