Travis Kelce Hits Homerun to Win Charity Softball Championship

The sky is the limit for Travis Kelce this offseason. The NFL star can’t stop winning. He participated in a softball championship on Saturday, June 8. The Super Bowl LVIII champion added another title to his trophy cabinet.

Kelce flaunted his batting skills at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio. The tournament was hosted by Cleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku. After football and Hollywood, Kelce extended his expertise to softball.

Travis Kelce takes softball derby home

Travis Kelce played for Team Myles Garrett in the charity softball championship. They were up against team Njoku who had the likes of Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson. Kelce had told Njoku that he intended to win the home run derby.

Fans were unfamiliar with Kelce’s power with the bat. But the 3x Super Bowl winner had played baseball for his school team. His team needed 10 hits to draw the game and 11 to win. Kelce left the crowd reeling with his extraordinary performance.

Kelce managed to connect his final hit. The Chiefs’ TE scored the home run to help his team cross the line. He celebrated by flipping his bat in the air. The tight end then took a victory lap from one base to another.

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights. His attendance in Ohio was never in doubt. Fans greeted him with love. One of them even gifted him a friendship bracelet. Njoku later said that Kelce was the purest human ever.

Advertisement

Kelce’s adventurous offseason

Travis Kelce started the offseason with a bang after winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs star will host a game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The spin-off of Are You Smarter than a 5th grader will stream on Amazon Prime.

Kelce has signed up for a horror show as well. He has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. The Chiefs TE even placed his first bet at the Kentucky Derby and won it.