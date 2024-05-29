Travis Kelce Reacts to the Boos He Faced During Timberwolves-Mavericks Game On New Heights Podcast

Kansas City Chiefs star duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended the NBA Conference Finals. They cheered for the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Sunday night. Luka Doncic’s Mavericks took a 3-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The highest-paid Tight End appeared on the scoreboard screen during the game. Spectators acknowledged Kelce’s presence with loud boos. The NFL star was surprised by the incident. He opened up about getting booed during the Mavs-Timberwolves clash with his brother on the New Heights Podcast.

Travis Kelce responds to boos

Athletes often get booed by rival fans. But the Mavericks fans caught the Chiefs star Travis Kelce off guard. He reacted to the incident on Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast. The TE revealed that he was taken aback by the crowd.

The highest-paid TE in the NFL quipped that he got booed twice. Kelce didn’t understand why he was getting such treatment. “I'm just kinda like an innocent bystander. Maybe they just don't like the Chiefs, I don't know.”, Travis Kelce told his brother.

Travis Kelce was taking pictures with people around him. Patrick tapped his shoulder to grab his attention to the jumbotron. Boos followed Kelce's realization of being in the spotlight. “Oh s**t, I'm getting booed! Alright, thanks! Nice to see you guys”, Kelce disclosed his immediate reaction to boos.

Mavs refer to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend

The Mavericks posted Kelce and Mahomes’ video on social media. The SB champion Kelce was called Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in the caption. Fans think that the Mavs did Travis Kelce dirty.

Jokes were made about Kelce’s denim jeans. A Swiftie asked what he did with his pants on X. Jason Kelce joined hands with the troll. He reposted it with the caption, “Now, that’s funny!”.

