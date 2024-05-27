WATCH: Travis Kelce Booed by Mavericks Fans Before Cheering for Chiefs Teammate Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended courtside to watch the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on Sunday night.

While Travis was displayed on the screen, the crowd heckled the highest-paid tight end on the other hand, when teammate Mahomes was shown, he faced a different treatment.

Travis Kelce was booed by the Dallas Mavericks fans while they cheered for Patrick Mahomes

The Dallas Mavericks fans treated Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes differently. They were accompanied by Marquis ‘Hollywood’ Brown and Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes.

As the 34-year-old came on the scoreboard video screen, there were boos and jeers heard during Kelce's appearance, as per the clips posted on social media accounts by the users.

Kelce, who was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, acted surprised during his appearance on the Jumbotron before he pointed his hands towards teammate Mahomes moments after the boos turned into cheers.

Dallas Mavericks official social media teases Travis Kelce

Even when they are not together, somehow Travis Kelce gets connected to his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift everywhere he goes.

The official social media account of Dallas Mavericks poked fun at Kelce while mentioning him as just “Taylor Swift's boyfriend” and Mahomes in a tweet to acknowledge their attendance.

The X account, mentioning the two Super Bowl champion teammates who are gearing for a three-peat with their side, wrote, “Our guy Pat and Taylor Swift's boyfriend in the house.”

Mahomes is a known Mavericks fan and is often seen tweeting for the team. His recent tweets are also regarding the franchise as the quarterback wrote, “Go Dallas Mavericks” in one of his several tweets.

Meanwhile, the Lover singer and the American football player, Swift and Kelce have been dating publicly since last September and the Grammy winner singer was seen in multiple Chiefs games cheering for her NFL beau.

Travis also returned the favor by traveling for the global star and attended the Eras Tour on multiple occasions. Taylor is currently busy with the record-breaking Eras Tour while Kelce is getting ready for the upcoming NFL season.

