Watch: Drunk Tyson Fury Escorted Out of Bar by Security Falls Face First on Concrete After Oleksandr Usyk Loss

A few days after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, a drunk Tyson Fury was spotted being escorted out of a bar in Britain. Fury recently lost a decision to Usyk. The duo fought for the undisputed heavyweight title.

The Ukrainian emerged victorious, handing ‘The Gupsy King’ his first career loss. It was a back-and-forth affair in Riyadh. Usyk, however, landed the more damaging shots of the fight and almost got Fury out of there.

How is Tyson Fury handling the Oleksandr Usyk loss?

Tyson Fury was spotted partying in Britain days after his Oleksandr Usyk loss. He was at a bar in Britain with his friends and family. Fury apparently had a bit too much to drink and had to be escorted out by security.

‘The Gypsy King’ also fell face-first on concrete. Fury is known for his love for drinks. His massive frame, however, sometimes becomes hard to control when intoxicated.

That was on display in the video surfaced on social media. After being escorted out, Fury struggled to stand up on the streets. After a few stumbles, the former heavyweight champion of the world fell right into his face.

Fury, however, will have time to recover from any hangover. He is expected to take on Usyk in a rematch next. The second fight will take place on December 21, in Riyadh. Judging by the quality of their first fight, Fury and Usyk look set to gift fans yet another battle to remember.

Eddie Hearn claims Anthony Joshua will fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Tyson Fury has a good chance of avenging his loss against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch. He had his moments against Usyk in the first fight. A win for Fury could see a potential third fight down the line.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, though, has claimed that an immediate trilogy bout won’t be in place. Rather, he has claimed that Anthony Joshua will take on the winner of the rematch.

Hearn told talkSPORT: "I think that everything we're hearing from His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] is about the potential of 'AJ' fighting the winner of Fury-Usyk [rematch] if [Joshua] wins in September. Let's be honest, if Fury wins and becomes unified [champion] again, we have to make the 'AJ' fight. We just have to."

Anthony Joshua has fought Oleksandr Usyk twice, losing on both occasions. He has never faced fellow Brit Tyson Fury.