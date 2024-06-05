WATCH: Heartwarming Moment Between Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Paralyzed Former Russian Boxer

UFC fans witnessed an unforgettable moment at UFC 302. Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a touching interaction with Magomed Abdusalamov. Abdusalamov, originally from Makhachkala, Russia, was once an undefeated boxer. He boasted an 18-0 record before suffering a career-ending injury in 2013.

Now confined to a wheelchair, Abdusalamov still follows the sport passionately. He attended UFC 302 to support his fellow countrymen. Makhachev, after a tough fight with Dustin Poirier, took time to meet Abdusalamov. Their heartfelt exchange was of an idol and a fan.

Makhachev fist bumps Abdusalamov

At UFC 302, Abdusalamov attended to support his fellow countrymen. Following the fight, Islam Makhachev, fresh off a grueling bout with Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Abdusalamov.

In a video posted by Red Corner MMA, Makhachev warmly greeted Abdusalamov by saying, “Maga, how are you? It’s my first time seeing you in person. How are you, brother? Looking good.”

Abdusalamov, despite his struggles, responded with a smile, saying the fight was “cool.” Later, Khabib Nurmagomedov also joined them, sharing heartfelt moments with the 43-year-old former boxer.

Magomed Abdusalamov’s journey

Magomed Abdusalamov's journey is both inspiring and heartbreaking. Born on March 25, 1981, in Makhachkala, Dagestan, he grew up in a strict Muslim household. Encouraged by his father to pursue sports, Abdusalamov won the Russian national championships in 2005 and 2006.

He turned professional in 2008, winning his first eighteen fights by knockout. However, his career took a tragic turn on November 2, 2013.

In a fight against Mike Perez, Abdusalamov sustained severe brain injuries. Initially cleared by medical officials, he later developed a blood clot and was put into a medically induced coma.

After weeks in critical condition, he woke up but was left with neurological deficits, ending his boxing career. Despite these challenges, Abdusalamov’s resilience continues to inspire.

