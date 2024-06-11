WATCH: Jaylen Brown’s Quick Reply to Shaquille O’Neal’s Game 2 Wisdom Leaves NBA TV Crew in Splits

After the Boston Celtics secured a 2-0 series lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown found himself in the midst of a lighthearted yet enlightening exchange with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal during a postgame show on NBA TV.

O'Neal, drawing from his vast experience as part of a championship duo with Kobe Bryant, imparted some sage advice to the young Celtics star. Shaq said, “It’s a riddle. Do not get fixated on useless titles. Do what you gotta do. It doesn’t matter who’s who or they say who’s what. It ain’t time for all that right now. Do what you gotta do and get it done.”

At first, Brown let O’Neal complete his words and said, "I understand. Yes sir,” with all respect.

The co-host, Matt Winer, then threw a reality check at the Celtics star asking: “That made sense to you?”

However, the advice didn't quite land immediately, leading to a comedic moment that left the NBA TV crew in splits when he replied to Winer with a quick ‘No’.

Interestingly, Shaq could not let that pass on and then went on to elaborate his narrative and broke it down in simple words for Brown.

“OK, well, let me break it down. They’re trying to separate you and your guy by saying who’s better. I’m saying, don’t worry about useless titles. ‘Who’s the man?’ Don’t matter who the man is. Kobe’s the man. Shaq’s the man. Don’t matter. I’m getting my 40. Kobe’s getting his 39. Let’s go win these championships. That's what that meant,” the former Lakers star elaborated.

Advertisement

Also Read: Stephen A Smith and Andraya Carter Get Into Heated Debate About Marketability Amid Caitlin Clark Olympics Snub

Shaquille O’Neal made a valid point

Shaquille O'Neal's message regarding the significance of prioritizing team success over individual accolades is truly compelling, especially in the context of the ongoing NBA Finals.

Emphasizing the pursuit of another NBA championship title as the ultimate goal for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the entire Celtics roster, O'Neal's wisdom highlights a crucial perspective shift amidst the hype and scrutiny of individual performances.

Tatum and Brown's commitment to this collective objective has been evident in their approach, as they eschew personal statistics or accolades in favor of doing whatever it takes to secure victories for the team, a mindset that is integral to championship success.

Amidst Tatum and Brown's current struggles to find their scoring rhythm in the NBA Finals, O'Neal's message takes on added significance. As both players grapple with shooting inefficiencies, O'Neal's emphasis on the larger team goal serves as a timely reminder that individual performances, while important, must ultimately take a backseat to the pursuit of team victories.

Advertisement

Also Read: Joe Mazzulla Leaves Reporters In Silence As He Swiftly Responds To Question on Two Black Coaches Leading NBA Finals