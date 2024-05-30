WATCH: Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum and Caitlin Clark Pay Homage to Iconic Tagline in Gatorade Ad

In Gatorade's most recent advertisement, the past and present collide. Professional athletes have been using sports drinks as a standard for decades. The number of A-list celebrities who have endorsed Gatorade over the years serves as evidence.

Michael Jordan is the most iconic of them all. In his heyday, the NBA icon represented Gatorade, with the catchphrase "Be Like Mike" taking the country by storm.

The legendary slogan is back

Gatorade recently unveiled a new campaign with a historical reference in its tagline. "It hasn't changed," the company's latest advertising campaign tells viewers, alluding to its renowned "Is it in you?" tagline. The commercial features a star-studded cast, and Jordan himself is featured in it. Here's everything you need to know about Jordan's appearance in the most recent Gatorade commercial.

Michael Jordan’s latest Gatorade commercial

The newest Gatorade commercial, which debuted on Wednesday, features the tagline "It hasn't changed." It makes perfect sense that Jordan himself provided the ad's narration. The video features a plethora of high-profile athletes, including WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, and Olympic track and field sensation Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"Everything about the game has changed, except for the most important thing: what you have inside," Jordan says in the narration of the ad spot. "It refuses to be ignored. It sweats everything and turns an athlete into a legend. It demands respect. The game will always change, but it never will."

In addition to paying homage to the past with its newest tagline, the brand has brought back the iconic Gatorade-colored sweatsuits for the athletes featured in the advertisement. Back in the day, the sports beverage company's promotional materials consistently featured this distinctive feature.

