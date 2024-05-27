Watch: The Rock's Best Friend Kevin Hart Reacts to The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 40 Appearance

We all know that Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson and Kevin Hart’s relationship transcends the screen and the two share a great camaraderie off the screen as well. The two are known for pulling their legs and teasing each other, having shown exemplary chemistry in the five movies they have worked together in.

So, The Rock’s kayfabe surrender to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40 on Night 2 was, indeed, bound to have a reaction from Hart. As the WWE fans saw it, The Undertaker arrived in a fraction of a second, after the lights went off, and then choke slammed The Rock to help Cody Rhodes take a lead in the match.

What did he do?

It was during a Twitch stream with the social media megastar Kai Cenat when Hart panicked. “Oh sh*t, The Undertaker's here! Undertaker's here! [Panics and runs around the room and grabs a gun] I don't f**k with The Undertaker, alright?" Kevin Hart said. [13:23-13:45]

Hart being one of the biggest comedians in Hollywood has worked in many movies with The Rock like Jumanji, The Central Intelligence, DC League of Superts, and many more. Even though some of their movies might not have struck a chord with the audience, their on-screen bond stands out. This is why the two are paired opposite each other frequently.

The two have starred in five movies so far, which range from broad comedies to family-friendly animated movies to even blockbuster adventures. However, both stars come from different areas of entertainment. Johnson started off as a wrestler and then stepped into Hollywood, starting with The Mummy Returns in 2001. Kevin Hart, on the other hand, had appeared in comedic supporting roles, in the movie, Scary Franchise and The 40-Year-Old Virgin before breaking through with 2014’s Ride Along.

Their comic timing together has grossed billions worldwide, and the two are expected to feature in several upcoming movies as well.

