Watch:Jets Star’s Hilarious Reaction Upon Learning Aaron Rodgers Has Been in the NFL for 20 Years

Quinnen Williams had a priceless reaction to learning that his teammate Aaron Rodgers is entering his 20th season in the National Football League (NFL).

The New York Jets' defensive tackle was visibly astonished upon discovering the quarterback's long tenure in the league. Here's how the two-time Pro Bowler responded.

While Williams was talking to the reporters at offseason practice, during a question, he got to know that Rodgers was entering his 20th season at the league and the 26-year-old was shocked hearing it.

Reacting to the information, Williams said, Twenty years? I didn't know that. Aaron, 20 years in the NFL? Man.” He later went on to remember that Braelon Allen, their rookie running back, is also 20 years old.

Thinking about Allen's age, the former Alabama player stated, "Isn't our running back, number zero, 20 years old? So he's been in the NFL as long as he has been alive." He further said, "That's crazy, huh? I've got to joke with him about that."

Aaron Rodgers was drafted in 2005 by the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and the 40 year old star quarterback is now entering his 20th season in the NFL. The player spent 18 years with the Packers before he was signed by the New York Jets last year in the offseason.

However, his debut season with the Jets didn't go as it was expected as the Super Bowl MVP suffered a torn left Achilles tendon which limited his season and he got sidelined. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old is now gearing up for his NFL comeback following his season-ending injury.

The New York Jets will kick off Monday Night Football in San Francisco against the 49ers, the NFC defending champions and the franchise will play six prime-time games this season.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Rodgers' first game of the season which will be near his hometown of Chico, California.

