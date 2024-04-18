What Are The Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Trevor Bauer? Former MLB Star Allegedly Defrauded By Two Women

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to rape and sexual abuse

Arizona prosecutors have brought criminal charges against a woman who accused former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual abuse and allegedly scammed the former Cy Young winner.

Following a Maricopa County Grand Jury indictment, Darcy Adanna Esemonu is facing charges of fraud and theft by extortion. Her arraignment is set for April 26. Numerous reports suggest that Esemonu is the individual who previously filed a lawsuit against Bauer in Arizona back in 2023, alleging that he had threatened her with a knife and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

The complaint also claims that the sexual encounter resulted in her pregnancy, which Bauer has challenged. Bauer, who has never been prosecuted with the claims, filed a countersuit, claiming that the woman demanded $1.6 million to end the so-called pregnancy.

Trevor Bauer says he was defrauded

In 2023, Esemonu filed a lawsuit against Bauer, alleging that he sexually assaulted her and impregnated her. She is seeking over $1 million in damages to terminate the pregnancy.

In a filmed confession published Tuesday, Bauer admitted to having intercourse with Esemonu in 2020, which he claims was consensual.

"She never had an abortion because she was never even pregnant," Bauer stated in the video, which included an image of a negative pregnancy urine test.

“At this point, I’m not sure what else I can possibly do to prove my innocence in all of this,” Bauer said in Tuesday’s video. “I did not do what I was accused of, and every institution that our society has entrusted to rule on issues like these, like courts, judges, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, etc., they all agree with me. … This is insane. At what point do I get to go back to work and continue earning a living?”

Trevor Bauer has previous multiple sexual assault allegation cases registered

Bauer last appeared in Major League Baseball in July 2021, following allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. The recipient of the 2020 Cy Young Award was placed on administrative leave by MLB and subsequently handed a record-breaking suspension of 324 games, equivalent to two complete seasons. Despite an arbitrator later reducing Bauer's suspension to 194 games, he remains unsigned by any MLB team.

He presently pitches for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League. Last year, Bauer settled a defamation case with another woman who claimed the pitcher sexually attacked and abused her at his Pasadena home.

Bauer claimed that the interaction was also consensual and, in another video, supplied what he claimed to be proof to back up his allegation that she staged the assault to extort money. Bauer has not been arrested or charged with any criminal offenses.

