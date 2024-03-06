What Did Antonio Brown Say About Taylor Swift? Former NFL Star’s Racist Tweet Sparks Outrage

It seems that Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown went rogue on X again. This time his target is none other than pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift Vs Brown?

It all began with a Swift fan account posting a picture of Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game. In an attempt to, well, bait some engagement, they asked, "What are the first five words of the National Anthem?"

Enter Antonio Brown, a presumed Swiftie himself, who stumbled upon this post and decided to leave a rather insightful comment: "Body like a saltine cracker."

That’s not all. Brown decided to double down with a follow-up post. This masterpiece featured an AI-generated image of Brown himself... baking crackers.

What Is Antonio Brown Trying To Say?

This salty situation has left fans scratching their heads. Most netizens have chalked it down to Brown’s attempt at a very questionable physique comparison. Especially when you factor in the "#cracker" hashtag. This sends things from a soft jab to slightly rude.

This doesn’t seem unlikely considering his recent track record. Nonetheless, it has still sparked much outrage.

So Why Taylor Swift?

Honestly, trying to come for Taylor Swift is like poking a beehive. And making a 'supposedly' racist remark is just asking for trouble. Some might argue it's all for publicity, but maybe Antonio Brown just felt like stirring up some chaos today.

