When Do the NBA Finals Start? Date, Time, Live Streaming, and TV Channels

Though it is presently on tour, one NBA team will soon own the Larry O'Brien trophy. Both conference finals matchups are almost done, meaning that the NBA Finals are almost set. With one more victory over the Timberwolves, the Mavericks will face the Celtics, who punched their ticket on Monday night.

Pinkvilla breaks down everything about the NBA Finals, including start dates, times, and TV networks.

When Do the 2024 NBA Finals start?

Either way, the NBA Finals will start on Thursday, June 6, no matter how long the conference finals are. If the series continues to Game 7, the NBA Finals could take place on Sunday, June 23. As things stand, both Finals players should be rested going into the biggest stage of the NBA.

What Channel is the 2024 NBA Finals on?

ABC will provide complete coverage of the NBA Finals in 2024. The broadcast staff will be led by Mike Breen for an additional year. Since 2006, he has been the primary voice of ESPN during the NBA Finals. This year, Breen got a new cast as the network parted ways with Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Breen will be accompanied by JJ Redick and Doris Burke for the Finals. Lisa Salters returns as the sideline reporter.

Date Game Site Time (ET) TV channel/Live stream Thursday, June 6 1 TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC/Sling Sunday, June 9 2 TBD 8 p.m. ABC/Sling Wednesday, June 12 3 TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC/Sling Friday, June 14 4 Advertisement TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC/Sling Monday, June 17 5* TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC/Sling Thursday, June 20 6* TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC/Sling Sunday, June 23 7* TBD 8 p.m. ABC/Sling

*If necessary

Fans can stream the game on the NBA app by paying a subscription.

Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to punch their ticket to the finals. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks need to win one more game to qualify for the finals. The Mavs lead the series 3-1 after losing game 4 at home by a close margin and couldn’t close out the series.

