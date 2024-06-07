Dan Hurley or JJ Redick? Insider Reveals if Lakers Have Spoken With LeBron James About Next Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham from the head coaching role in early May after keeping up for two seasons. Soon after the news came out, the NBA community erupted in making suggestions for the next big name.

While most of the basketball analysts emphasized on speculation about LeBron taking the charge of a decision maker and wanted his podcast co-host, JJ Redick, to be appointed for the role, the recent reports say elsewise.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James has emphasized the importance of the Lakers making a decision that is best for the organization, focusing on hiring a coach who is expected to remain with the team beyond his playing career.

It has been reported that LeBron James has not spoken with the Los Angeles Lakers about head coaching candidates Dan Hurley and JJ Redick.

Shams Charania of The Athletic initially suggested that the Lakers were "zeroing in" on Redick, but later reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the organization is preparing a significant contract offer for Hurley.

Hurley has been said to have been a primary target for the Lakers since the outset of their coaching search.

He has garnered attention as a top college coach, notably leading Connecticut to consecutive national titles over the past two seasons, amassing an impressive 141-58 record during his tenure with the team.

Despite not directly engaging in the Lakers' coaching search, LeBron James has also expressed admiration for Hurley's offensive tactics and has publicly supported the UConn coach on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read: LeBron James Called Out for Making Kyrie Irving’s Moment About Himself With Recent Comments About Mavericks Star

Lakers are reportedly on hunt for Dan Hurley

According to Wojnarowski’s report, the Los Angeles Lakers are intensifying their pursuit of Dan Hurley as the prime candidate for their vacant head coaching position.

The Lakers are allegedly gearing up to present Hurley with a substantial offer, indicating their strong interest in securing the services of the current University of Connecticut men's basketball coach.

With discussions expected to escalate in the upcoming days, Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka are eager to articulate their vision to Hurley, underscoring their commitment to potentially bring him on board.

Dan Hurley, known for his impressive track record in player development and recent success at UConn, emerges as a highly coveted coaching option for the Lakers.

With back-to-back national championships under his leadership and a remarkable win-loss record over the past seasons, Hurley represents a coach of exceptional caliber with the ability to make a significant impact in the NBA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Iconic Celtics Shirt Ahead of 2024 NBA Finals