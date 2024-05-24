Why Are Travis and Jason Kelce Recording the Latest New Heights Episode at Cannes Lions Festival 2024?

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce are known for their athletic prowess in the NFL. They have also made headlines with their successful podcast called "New Heights." Taking their podcast on the road, they've set their sights on the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival in France.

There, the brothers will be recording a live episode. This move shows their versatility as entertainers. But it also allows them to engage with a broader audience beyond the realm of sports.

Travis and Jason Kelce Set for Special New Heights Episode

Their podcast recording is scheduled to take place at Stagwell’s Sport Beach on June 20. Which coincides with the Cannes Lions Festival, a major event in the advertising and creative communications industry.

They are partnering with Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann’s Wine and Spirits Festival. The Kelce brothers will join a lineup of prominent athletes, which also includes soccer star Megan Rapinoe, basketball legend Sue Bird, and former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, among others. This convergence of sports and entertainment figures adds an exciting dimension to the festival. It is going to offer attendees a unique blend of sports, culture, and business. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In addition to podcasting, the Kelce brothers are leveraging their brand partnerships to enhance the festival experience. Jason, known for his wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, will host wine tastings. It is going to provide the audience with an opportunity to sample his signature blends.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Travis is teaming up with Casa Azul Tequila Soda to offer refreshing beverages at the event. This collaborative approach showcases their entrepreneurial spirit. They are making sure to create memorable experiences for their audience.

Travis's participation in the Cannes event raises questions about whether he'll be able to reunite with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. She is currently on tour in Europe. Swift's busy schedule includes concerts in Wales and London around the same time as the festival. The logistics of coordinating their travel plans may present a challenge.

However, their relationship has already demonstrated resilience in the face of distance. Especially with both partners making efforts to support each other's careers. The couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. They indulged in luxury accommodations and quality time together.

Despite their hectic schedules, they prioritize spending time with each other and share common interests. These activities included home decor shopping in Europe. Their ability to balance their personal and professional lives is a major topic to talk about amongst their fans.

Travis's attendance at Swift's concerts shows his support for her artistic nature. Having witnessed her performances firsthand, he has been vocal in praising her creativity. His presence at her shows strengthens their bond. At the same time, it also reinforces their mutual respect and admiration for each other's work.

Kelce Brothers to Make Waves at Cannes

As Travis and Jason continue to expand their podcasting ventures, they are carving out a unique niche in the media landscape. By taking "New Heights" to international platforms like the Cannes Lions Festival. They are reaching new audiences and engaging with diverse communities around the world.

This global outreach not only enhances their brand visibility but also fosters connections with fans from different backgrounds and interests. Overall, the Kelce brothers' foray into podcasting represents a bold step toward diversifying their professional portfolios.

Also read: Did Taylor Swift Really Say She Will Force Travis Kelce to Quit Chiefs If Harrison Butker Is Not Fired? Exploring Viral Rumor

Fans are amazed by their ability to expand their platform for conversations and collaborations. The brothers are also focusing on their commitment to making a positive impact in the world of sports. Let us know in the comments what you think about their unique idea for the podcast.

Also read: What Did Maria Shriver, Whoopie Goldberg, and Others Say About Harrison Butker’s Misogynistic Commencement Speech?