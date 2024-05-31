Why Did Travis Kelce Miss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Shows in Madrid? Find Out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer. Their relationship has been all over the internet since then. Both celebrities have a demanding career but they haven’t let their commitments affect their relationship.

Swift and Kelce have been supportive of each other’s passion. The TTPD singer was spotted cheering for Travis Kelce during multiple NFL games. The Chiefs tight end also attended many concerts of the pop icon. However, he wasn’t seen in the audience for Swift’s Madrid show. Find out why the NFL star couldn’t make it to Spain.

Travis Kelce misses Taylor Swift’s Madrid show

Taylor Swift went on a romantic holiday with the highest-paid TE in the league. Travis Kelce had flown down to attend Swift’s concert in Paris on May 12. Since the trip, Swift has performed in Sweden and Portugal. Kelce wasn’t in the audience for any of them.

Kelce had revealed his intention to follow his girlfriend all around the world. But, the highest-paid TE in the league hasn’t attended any Swift concert in two weeks. He wasn’t spotted in the Spanish capital either.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will visit the US president on Friday. He was practicing with the Chiefs during OTAs this week in Kansas City. Kelce was busy fulfilling his duties with the Chiefs. That's why he couldn't watch his girlfriend perform live.

Jason Kelce drops Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding hint

The Kelce brothers discussed a fan theory on Wednesday’s New Heights episode. Travis is rumored to play a role in Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler. The conversation led to the Chiefs TE picking his favorite Adam Sandler characters.

After thinking for a while Travis Kelce picked Bobby Boucher and the Wedding Singer. Jason Kelce chipped in that he was going to be a wedding singer and stopped abruptly. Fans believe that Kelce has spilled the beans of Swift and Kelce’s wedding.