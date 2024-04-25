Why Is ‘Adolis Garcia Steriods’ Trending After He And Evan Carter Hit Consecutive Homers Vs Marines? Find Out

The Texas Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to back-to-back home runs by Adolis García and Evan Carter. García hit a team-high seventh home run in the fourth inning, which glanced off Julio Rodríguez's glove. García assumed Rodríguez had made the catch until he saw the center fielder move to the infield, turn, and glance over the fence.

The home run ended Texas' 25-inning scoreless home streak. On Tuesday, the Mariners held the Rangers to three hits and shut them out. Carter, who was moved from third to fifth in the batting order, hit a triple to drive in García in the seventh inning.

The inning was saved by an obstruction call at first base against Mariners reliever Austin Voth after Nathaniel Lowe seemed to smash into a 3-6-3 double play. Texas scored twice in the sixth inning when Jonah Heim doubled to the right-field corner and Mitch Haniger made a two-base error.

Why is ‘Adolis Garcia Steriods’ Trending even after his good performance?

Impressive achievement invites criticism. Adolis Garcia, the Texas Rangers' standout, has raised some eyebrows with his appearance and performance. Despite the numerous situations in which 'El Bombi' has shown to be a vital player in the past, the last time Garcia grabbed attention was during the World Series, when his hottest player status was highlighted. Perhaps fans believed he was under the influence of juice? Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fans also exclaimed as they noticed his bulked-up shoulders and enormous skull. Impressive power displays frequently suggest foul play. García's brave deeds have led others to suspect he is involved in illegal activities.

Why is it believed that Adolis Garcia is on steroids?

Last year, some pictures of the 30-year-old (including ones from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals) appeared on the internet. Adolis, who was previously thin, has grown remarkably muscular. Combining this with his inhumanly brilliant performances, fans have linked the dots and created a conjectural story.

Furthermore, the bulb-headed Cuban's distinct look created the stage for additional conversation. Garcia's moniker, owing to the bulb-like form and massive size of his head, suggested that it may be the result of steroids. Is there a relationship between the two?

Garcia is unquestionably one of the most productive members of the Texas Rangers. Not only does he exercise, but he also works hard to put up a virtuoso display as a hitter. Perhaps all of this conjecture is pointless, yet there is uncertainty. Even though the Lone Star hit homers to take his team to victory, fans will still question his unwavering loyalty to his team accusing him of drug abuse.

It is common for stars to face such problems in their career, but here fans aren’t wrong cause MLB fans have seen Adolis Garcia’s impressive growth. So, the difference made the fans believe he was on steroids but no such thing has been proven yet, nor has he spoken on it.

ALSO READ: Ryan Garcia Claims Bizarre Antics Before Devin Haney Fight Was Pre-Planned To Make Everyone Think He Was Crazy